Stephen Amell taking aim as The CW’s ‘Green Arrow’

01.31.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

The CW has found its Green Arrow.

“Vampire Diaries” regular Stephen Amell will step into the boots of the DC Comics superhero, who dispatched bad guys with his trusty bow and arrow, dressed similarly to Robin Hood.

According to Deadline.com, he will play the hero (real name: Oliver Queen), whose day job is as billionaire and aspiring  politician in the DC universe’s Star City. In the comics, Green Arrow is a close ally to the Green Lantern and has been romantically involved with Black Canary. Can we hope for cameos?

Amell has appeared on “The Vampire Diaries” and “90210” on the CW, and has also been see on HBO”s “Hung” and ABC”s “Private Practice.”

Warner Bros TV is producing the project, while David Nutter (“Smallville,” “Supernatural”) will direct the pilot which is being written by comic writers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg, and “Green Lantern” co-scripter Greg Berlanti. .

Justin Hartley portrayed Green Arrow on multiple seasons of the CW’s “Smallville.”

