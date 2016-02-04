Stephen Colbert bids farewell to three tributes in ‘Hungry for Power Games’

02.04.16 3 years ago

One of the best parts of the 2016 presidential campaign has been Stephen Colbert's take on the hopeful candidates we've lost along the way. 

As “Julius Flickerman,” brother of Hunger Games' Caesar Flickerman, Colbert dons a fantastic wig and jacket and raises a glass of various alcoholic drinks to toast those who have dropped out of the race in the “Hungry for Power Games.” 

After the “Iowa Cornucopia Bloodbath” saw the departure of three wannabe presidents (well, four, but Rick Santorum announced he was leaving after Late Show was taped … which means maybe we'll get another “Hungry for Power Games” segment tonight!), Colbert had an embarrassment of riches: Rand Paul, from District 12; Martin O'Malley, from District Abs; and Mike Huckabee, from Huckadistrict.

Around The Web

TAGSCBSHungry for Power GamesLATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP