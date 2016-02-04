Stephen Colbert bids farewell to three tributes in ‘Hungry for Power Games’

One of the best parts of the 2016 presidential campaign has been Stephen Colbert's take on the hopeful candidates we've lost along the way.

As “Julius Flickerman,” brother of Hunger Games' Caesar Flickerman, Colbert dons a fantastic wig and jacket and raises a glass of various alcoholic drinks to toast those who have dropped out of the race in the “Hungry for Power Games.”

After the “Iowa Cornucopia Bloodbath” saw the departure of three wannabe presidents (well, four, but Rick Santorum announced he was leaving after Late Show was taped … which means maybe we'll get another “Hungry for Power Games” segment tonight!), Colbert had an embarrassment of riches: Rand Paul, from District 12; Martin O'Malley, from District Abs; and Mike Huckabee, from Huckadistrict.