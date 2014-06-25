Stephen Colbert Has Something to Say About Tiger Selfies

#Stephen Colbert
06.25.14 4 years ago

Did you know that the “tiger selfie” is a growing trend among Tinder users? Because it is.

It's exactly what it sounds like: dudes posing with Shere Khan lookalikes and looking smug about it. Women think it's hot? Dear women: What's going on here?

But to be fair, Stephen Colbert made a good point last night when he noted on “The Colbert Report” that the tiger selfie has a certain appeal: “It shows you're spontaneous and don't overthink things.” It is also bizarre as hell. Can the estate of Rudyard Kipling please release a statement against this?

