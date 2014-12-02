Stephen Colbert patiently explains new Star Wars lightsaber cross guard to idiot haters

#Star Wars #Stephen Colbert
12.02.14

Hands down, the most controversial thing* to come out of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer is the new lightsaber design wielded by a mysterious cloaked figure. Immediately the fandom was split in twain: either you loved the new design, or you hate joy.

*racists are outliers and should not be counted

Ready to strike down haters with his mighty knowledge of a galaxy far, far away, Stephen Colbert took the time to explain exactly why the European style broadsword is a viable lightsaber option. I mean, everyone knows the ideal number of crystals for lightsaber construction is three, right? Even a child understands the Sith simply reconfigured the emitter matrix to refract the plasma three ways. However, the strain on the magnetic ring obviously removes the uniform “blade.” Thus the new design sputters arcs of plasma as it tries to compensate.

Duh!

[io9]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Stephen Colbert
TAGScross guard lightsabernew lightsaberStar WarsSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert reportThe Force Awakens

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP