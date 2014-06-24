Stephen Colbert Realizes You Have To Be Good At Math To Understand World Cup Rankings

06.24.14 4 years ago

Okay, so the “math” part actually comes near the end of this “Colbert” clip (his joke about how Portugal “peaked early” is also pretty great), but I found it to be the most pertinent because seriously, how do these World Cup rankings even work? I had a friend try to explain it to me this weekend and my head almost exploded.

So how can Team USA make it to the World Cup finals? If you make it to the end of Stephen Colbert's explanation with total understanding of the mechanics, then congratulations, you are a genius.

