Watch: Stephen Colbert’s lovely tribute to his mother Lorna’s life

The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert’s mother, Lorna Colbert, passed away last week at the age of 92. Stephen opened last night’s “Colbert Report” with a touching tribute to Lorna — also known as “Snodgras” if you were one of her childhood friends. It’s very sweet, and Lorna seems like she was quite a gal!
What Steven said was beautiful, he & his Family loved her very much. It made me think of my mom & my 14 brothers & sisters. She turns 80 this Oct.
Take care Steven & god bless..,