Watch: Stephen Colbert’s lovely tribute to his mother Lorna’s life

#Stephen Colbert
06.20.13 5 years ago

Stephen Colbert’s mother, Lorna Colbert, passed away last week at the age of 92. Stephen opened last night’s “Colbert Report” with a touching tribute to Lorna — also known as “Snodgras” if you were one of her childhood friends. It’s very sweet, and Lorna seems like she was quite a gal!

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGScolbert reportLorna ColbertSTEPHEN COLBERT

