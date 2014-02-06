Stephen King’s short story ‘Ayana’ heading to TV

(CBR) Universal TV is developing Stephen King”s 2007 short story “Ayana” for television.

Published first in The Paris Review and then included in the 2008 collection “Just After Sunset”, “Ayana” is a story of miracles that begins with a man being cured of pancreatic cancer after being kissed by a mysterious blind 7-year-old girl.

Variety reports that Chris Sparling, who wrote “Buried” and “Sea of Trees”, will pen the pilot. NBC is considering the pilot; however, if the network doesn”t pick up the project, Universal TV will shop it elsewhere.

“Under the Dome”, based on on King”s 2009 sci-fi novel, will return for its second season this summer on CBS. “Haven”, loosely based on the author”s 2005 mystery novel “The Colorado Kid”, will kick off its fifth season this fall on Syfy.