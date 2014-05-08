Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ adaptation casts ‘Fault in Our Stars’ actor Nat Wolff

(CBR)

After several fits and starts, and after several directors came and went, it now appears “The Stand” is actually moving forward at Warner Bros. and CBS Films – even if it”s not spreading as quickly as Captain Trips.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Josh Boone”s adaptation of the Stephen King thriller has found its first actor – a rather familiar one for the filmmaker. “The Fault in Our Stars“ director has tapped one of the actors from that movie, Nat Wolff, for an unidentified role.

The website reports that Boone is “writing a part specifically for Wolff,” but it”s unclear whether this is a new character, or someone from the books. Regardless, “The Stand” would mark the third collaboration between Boone and Wolff, who have worked together on both “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Stuck in Love.”