If you ever wondered what game show hosts really think of their contestants, look no further than Steve Harvey. For years he has been wearing his heart on his sleeve and his look of “Are you serious right now?” on his face for “Family Feud.”

Last night, Harvey brought all that magic to “The Tonight Show” with questions like “What's another name for marijuana?” Can Team Fallon – with guest star Jason Segel – win or will Team Questlove take home the glory?