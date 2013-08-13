Steve Rogers embracing the modern world in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

(CBR) The S.H.I.E.L.D. is going to hit the fan in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, if new comments from directors Joe and Anthony Russo are any indication.

“We had a strong vision for the movie, a specific direction to move in that was different from everything they”ve done up to this point, and the Marvel team were very supportive,” Anthony Russo said at D23 Expo over the weekend. “Cap fights very differently than he did in his previous films, but we were able to re-set him in a way, because time has passed and he”s embraced the modern world. Now he”s working for S.H.I.E.L.D., he wants to be the best operative he can be [and] study different forms of fighting.”

Those different fighting styles will surely come in handy for one of the biggest “Winter Soldier” sequences of them all: the crashing of a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. “It”s awesome,” Anthony said of the scene, “even if we didn”t get to do it practically.”

Another item on the “awesome” list is Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. The actor spoke about his action-packed work on the film, saying, “I would say once you see how I fly, it blows your mind. For me, one of the coolest things about the movie is that whole effect and I was the one playing him! I was like a kid in a candy store.”

[Source: Empire Online]