Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Haywire’ drops at AFI Fest as a secret screening

I had heard murmurs about this year’s secret screening at AFI Fesst being Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire,” starring Gina Carano. The bummer is I have to moderate a Q&A this evening, so I’ll be missing it.
But hey, if you’re in Los Angeles, you can see the film if you want! Via the press release, “Admission to ‘Haywire’ is available to AFI Fest 2011 pass holders and free tickets for the screening can be obtained at the AT&T Box Office located in suite 219 at the Hollywood and Highland Center between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. today. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Rush Line will begin forming at 8:30 p.m.”
Soderbergh’s “Contagion” is already in the marketplace (and has had a pretty solid box office run). Warner Bros. has been sniffing around a few awards prospects for that film, particularly Best Original Screenplay for writer Scott Z. Burns. I think Stephen Mirrione’s film editing and the original score from Cliff Martinez deserve some consideration.
“Haywire” is set for release from Relativity Media on January 20. Maybe we’ll be talking abot its awards potential next year. Or, well, with a release date like that, maybe not.
Here is Greg Ellwood’s HitFix report on the “Haywire” festivities from this year’s Comic-Con.
Which q and A?
Rampart
What do you think Jennifer Ehle’s chances of a Supporting Actress nom are for Contagion?
Are my tastes really so strange compared to those of other film buffs? I thought the two real weaknesses with the movie were the screenplay and Jennifer Ehle’s performance. The material is inherently so compelling that I felt you kind of have to screw it up to leave the audience members feeling dissatisfied, and the script did that. And Jennifer Ehle’s character was so nauseatingly virtuous it turned me off. Moreover, the speed with which she was able to invent, test, and distribute a safe vaccine was utterly implausible.
@Frank – Unless I’m mistaken, the movie took place over months, not days or weeks, a plausible timeframe to discover, test and distribute a safe vaccine, especially if she had worldwide resources to manufacture the vaccine, which is logical since it was a worldwide epidemic. As for her character being “nauseatingly virtuous” we will have to agree to disagree on that. Besides, I don’t say she deserves a nomination because of her character’s personality but because of her performance. Actresses and actors have been nominated and won for doing less (Judi Dench in Shakesphere in Love, for example).
Totally agree that the Contagion score is award-worthy. Its pulsating beat really keeps that film’s energy up throughout its duration.
The score IS good. But then, I thought most of thr film was good. Direction, writing, ensemble acting, editing, cinematography, make-up, etc.. It’s an extremely solid film that I’m glad has done as well as it has.
I had a reservation for that, but I cancelled it for Coriolanus (closer to my house and Fiennes).
This was supposed to be answering Kris’ “Rampart.”