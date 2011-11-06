Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Haywire’ drops at AFI Fest as a secret screening

#Steven Soderbergh
11.06.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

I had heard murmurs about this year’s secret screening at AFI Fesst being Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire,” starring Gina Carano. The bummer is I have to moderate a Q&A this evening, so I’ll be missing it.

But hey, if you’re in Los Angeles, you can see the film if you want! Via the press release, “Admission to ‘Haywire’ is available to AFI Fest 2011 pass holders and free tickets for the screening can be obtained at the AT&T Box Office located in suite 219 at the Hollywood and Highland Center between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. today. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Rush Line will begin forming at 8:30 p.m.”

Soderbergh’s “Contagion” is already in the marketplace (and has had a pretty solid box office run). Warner Bros. has been sniffing around a few awards prospects for that film, particularly Best Original Screenplay for writer Scott Z. Burns. I think Stephen Mirrione’s film editing and the original score from Cliff Martinez deserve some consideration.

“Haywire” is set for release from Relativity Media on January 20. Maybe we’ll be talking abot its awards potential next year. Or, well, with a release date like that, maybe not.

Here is Greg Ellwood’s HitFix report on the “Haywire” festivities from this year’s Comic-Con.

TOPICS#Steven Soderbergh
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAFI FestCONTAGIONHAYWIREIn ContentionSTEVEN SODERBERGH

