Steven Spielberg gets you ready for Christmas with this ‘War Horse’ poster

#Steven Spielberg
09.27.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

One of the great unknowns of the season still is Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse.” Having already bowed a trailer soaked in Oscar bait (which some accused of being incredibly forced) in the summer, the studio has today premiered a poster, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Most are still predicting big things for the film sight-unseen, but who knows if it can hold up to the expectation and scrutiny. “Munich” was forced into a similar corner in 2005 and turned out a Best Picture nominee in the end, but this film will have the added boost of Spielberg visibility both this year and the week of release, as his “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” hits theaters a few days earlier. Check out the full poster after the jump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionPOSTERSsteven spielbergWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP