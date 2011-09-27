Steven Spielberg gets you ready for Christmas with this ‘War Horse’ poster

One of the great unknowns of the season still is Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse.” Having already bowed a trailer soaked in Oscar bait (which some accused of being incredibly forced) in the summer, the studio has today premiered a poster, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Most are still predicting big things for the film sight-unseen, but who knows if it can hold up to the expectation and scrutiny. “Munich” was forced into a similar corner in 2005 and turned out a Best Picture nominee in the end, but this film will have the added boost of Spielberg visibility both this year and the week of release, as his “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” hits theaters a few days earlier. Check out the full poster after the jump.
Ugh. Does the movie take place in horse heaven?
This is a beauty of a poster. More masculine than I thought it would be for such obvious Oscar bait.
Prrty.
Orange and blue, they never fail.
Lame.
This is pretty much exactly what you would expect a “War Horse” one-sheet to look like.
Emily Watson gets top billing! Which seems odd to me. I don’t remember the part being that big in the play.
Wow. Guy was right, you know exactly what the poster looks like without even seeing it.
Kris, not to nitpick… but “The Adventures of Tintin” has officially dropped its “:The Secret of the Unicorn” sub-title from its official title. I’ve noticed you’ve still been using the old title. Again… not a big deal, but thought you’d might be interested as it might save you several keystrokes during awards season.
Personally, I’m glad it was dropped – it was sounding too much like a Rainbow Brite re-boot.
Also, it has a rating. Which means it is done or very close to being done. I wish they would release it sooner, but I understand why they are holding on.
It’s lovely
It’s a pretty if totally unoriginal and uninspired poster.
It’s beautiful. I love it. Very classic 80s/90s Spielberg.
I feel very strongly about the fact that you are writing absolute nonsense. The word you are looking for is “forceful” and not forced. I don’t know who those some people that you are referring to were bit I assume they are pretty big tools.
I know that this may be a shocking concept to some awards nerds but the first trailer was released for general public more than anything else. And it looked great.
What amazes me more than anything is how Spielberg gets constantly picked on despite the trailer riding entirely on his name alone. No director of, or Academy Award winner or mixture of old tv footage and narration. Just “A Steven Spielberg film” alone is enough and whatever amount of “presitge thickness” you assign to it is only a testament to how much that name alone means.
And the poster is vintage and beautiful.
Every time the WAR HORSE trailer has played in a theater that I’ve been in the entire audience has laughed…