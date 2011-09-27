Steven Spielberg gets you ready for Christmas with this ‘War Horse’ poster

One of the great unknowns of the season still is Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse.” Having already bowed a trailer soaked in Oscar bait (which some accused of being incredibly forced) in the summer, the studio has today premiered a poster, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Most are still predicting big things for the film sight-unseen, but who knows if it can hold up to the expectation and scrutiny. “Munich” was forced into a similar corner in 2005 and turned out a Best Picture nominee in the end, but this film will have the added boost of Spielberg visibility both this year and the week of release, as his “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” hits theaters a few days earlier. Check out the full poster after the jump.