Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ coming to Blu-ray

Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 summer blockbuster “Jaws” – in many ways the first summer blockbuster – will look better than ever when it finally lands on Blu-ray on August 14, as part of Universal’s centennial celebrations.

“Jaws” centers on a small New England island community besieged by a mindless great white shark over the 4th of July weekend. Roy Scheider plays land-lubbing Chief Brody, who joins a grizzled captain (Robert Shaw) and a marine expert (Richard Dreyfuss) on the ultimate shark hunt/male bonding trip.

The film — with its masterful cutting by Verna Fields — is still a model of film suspense, and put Spielberg on the map. He followed it up with another collaboration with Dreyfuss, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and has worked with Williams ever since. “Jaws” scared up $260 million in multiple domestic releases and spawned three increasingly inferior sequels.

The new Blu-ray release will show off the film’s new digital remastering with 7.1 surround sound. The set will include the requisite extras, featuring a new documentary (offering interviews with Spielberg, Dreyfuss, the late Scheider and more), a look at the restoration process, the original trailer and much more.

“‘Jaws’ holds a unique place, not just in Universal Pictures” history, but in global pop culture,” said Craig Kornblau, President of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. “It is only fitting that this phenomenal film should be given the extensive restoration needed to ensure that long-time fans as well as newcomers can enjoy this unforgettable cinematic achievement for generations to come.”



Watch the Blu-ray trailer here: