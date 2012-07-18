Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’ gets release date

07.18.12

This summer, Abraham Lincoln took on vicious vampires in “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” Now, the revered U.S. president is ready to take on glittery vampires (not to mention a deadly British secret agent) at the box office in Steven Spielberg’s dramatic biopic “Lincoln.”

DreamWorks and Touchtone Pictures just announced that “Lincoln” will open in limited release on November 9, facing direct competition from the wide release of the latest James Bond film “Skyfall,” starring Daniel Craig as 007.

Afterwards, “Lincoln” heads into wider release on November 16 — the same day that “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” opens.

Clearly, the two films are aiming for different audiences, but with “Twilight” guaranteed to gobble up so much of the box office leading up to the long Thanksgiving weekend, will “Lincoln” suffer as a result?

By that point, the awards buzz for the film will likely be deafening — especially with Oscar magnet Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood,” “My Left Foot”) playing the 16th President. Spielberg’s “War Horse” was nominated for best picture last year. 

“Lincoln” also stars Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and David Strathairn. 

 

