Steven Tyler releasing new solo single ‘(It) Feels So Good’

04.28.11 7 years ago

Jennifer Lopez got a wind in her music sales since her debut as an “Amerian Idol” judge, so Steven Tyler may be thinking the same could happen to him.

The Aerosmith frontman is striking out solo for “(It) Feels So Good,” a new single due May 9. An accompanying music video will air on the hit FOX TV during an episode at some point.
The singer also released another solo track back in November, with “Love Lives,” which featured in Japanese flick “Space Battleship Yamato.”
While Tyler has experseed interest in releasing an entire solo album, it seems that he has no plans to abandon his work with his longstanding band. Aerosmith has recorded together once earlier this year and expects to hit the studio this summer for a follow-up to 2004″s “Honkin” on Bobo.”
Meanwhile, on the non-musical front, Tyler is prepping the May 3 release of  book “Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir.”

