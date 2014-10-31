Tangible evidence why ‘Still Alice’ stars Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart are Oscar contenders

“What is it like? What does it actually feel like?”
”It” being early-onset Alzheimer”s, the condition plaguing Julianne Moore”s character in the upcoming “Still Alice.” Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland”s drama is astounding because it stomachs quiet tragedy in the most naturalistic, delicate way possible. There are moral conflicts, internal struggles, objective explanations, and truths that rip apart characters like a spray of bullets. Or in the case of Kristen Stewart”s character Lydia, playing opposite Moore”s mother character, there are questions. Alzheimer”s is an existential disease. “Still Alice” plays right into that.
In a new clip from the film, Stewart and Moore unpack the ailment that”s slowly dissolving her mental state. Any complaints to Stewart”s relaxed mode are challenged in scenes like this, where normality is key. Audiences lauded Moore”s work in reactions from the Toronto International Film Festival and this snippet is emblematic of what she is and isn”t doing. “Still Alice” is frank. It doesn”t try too hard because it doesn”t have to.
As we previously reported, Sony Pictures Classics will campaign for Moore and Stewart this season.They both have multiple hats in the ring: Moore could wind up in the Best Supporting Actress category if enough people see her wild work in “Maps to the Stars”; Stewart is less likely to earn an Oscar nomination for her Guantanamo Bay prison drama “Camp X-Ray,” but an Independent Spirit Award is always a possibility and praise surrounding her performance can only amplify the having-a-year narrative. It”s the push that could take her all the way to the Best Supporting Actress category.
”Still Alice” will have one-week qualifying run in New York and Los Angeles at the tail end of December. A wide release is scheduled for Jan. 16.
I love Kristen Stewart.
She is the same in every movie. Zero range and plausibility.
Stewart is playing the same angsty teen she’s played in 10 other films. This is nothing new, and nothing outstanding. To be nominated for anything, a supporting actress has to be exceptional, not just adequate.
There’s nothing in her performance that makes her stand out, and the competition is fairly stiff this year. She ruined her reputation with her married man cheating scandal and has shown no remorse for that.
When it comes to the Oscars, the Academy votes for the whole person, baggage and all. She has too many scandals attached to her name to make her a nominee this year.
This clip looks great. Nicely subtle work. Best of luck to both of them.
Cant wait for this movie , love Julianne and adore Kristen , lost my dad to Alzheimer’s in 2011 and it’s tough to see a parent like that, I feel the emotion and pain in this scene
I can’t wait to see the movie my mother has Alzheimer’s every time I go see her its hard for me.Julianne and Kristen are awesome.
Can anyone else see the power that KS possesses as an actresses? She dominates this scene with her eyes. With the emotion. Like she is going to break down and cry but she has to keep it together. Restraint is the only choice. this is going to be one to watch.
Another movie Kristen Stewart ruins with her same old Bella Swan facial ticks
Why do people like you follow each and every move Kristen make if you don’t like her. Just move on
Why do people like you follow each and every move Kristen make if you don’t like her. Just move on
Zzzzzzzzzzzz, boring as usual from KS.
Told you the solutions easy DONT watch her movies its that simple!
Quit picking on Kristen! I’m sick of the same old sh.. !
looks like another winner.
I can’t wait for its release.
Best of luck to both actresses for the Oscar.
I keep waiting for KS to live up to all the hype about how great she is and all I ever see is the same facial expression, same inflection in her voice, same everything. If the film studios continue to hire her they could just cut and paste all of her previous work into the scenes because it’s all the SAME. They keep putting her into movies with really good actors and she does nothing new or interesting. Boring
S VEL dont watch her or her films if u dont like her. Film studios do or shed not be working. 6 films in 14months its seem they think they are right. 6 Film companies cant be wrong! AND are you a Rob fan perhaps? Now his films been laid off!!!
I never knew this site commanded such a following for Kristen Stewart! I’ve been noticing that Stewart wins every poll on this site she’s nominated for and, as evident in this thread, any comment promoting her gets 10x the ‘likes’ of a normal Hitfix comment.
Wow.
(This says nothing about her talent or the quality of the scene above. I don’t watch pre-release clips so I haven’t seen it.)
saw this film the other night. in my opinion, this is one of the greatest performances by julianne moore. also, kristen stewart’s performance was one of the best of her career. simply brilliant.?
I don’t know where else to comment about this, but I can tell you for sure that James Marsh is not getting nominated for Best Director. That is all.
Omg. Same facial expressions. Same wooden acting. Kristen Stewart is awful. And her movies are tanking at the box office.
If she gets nominated it’s proof you can buy any award. Kstew sucks.
Please I saw Still Alice in New York. Kristen Stewart’s performance is outstanding. She deserves the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.