Stone Temple Pilots and Chester Bennington plot tour and EP

We know one person who”s probably not too happy about this: Stone Temple Pilots and the group”s new lead singer, Linkin Park”s Chester Bennington, will release an EP this fall and embark on a North American tour in September.

After parting ways with original lead singer, Scott Weiland, earlier this year, STP members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz recruited Bennington to perform with them at the KROQ Los Angeles” multi-artist Weenie Roast in May.

STP then filed suit against Weiland demanding that he stop using the STP name and that he stop singing STP songs. Weiland countersued.

But in the meantime, Bennington, who remains in Linkin Park, has been in the studio with the three STP members to record the EP, which will include their first single together and current active rock hit “Out Of Time.”

STP will release the EP this fall on its own label.

The tour, with Filter as the opening act, kicks off Sept. 4 at the Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Events Center and runs through Nov. 1 in Biloxi, Miss. The group will play new material, as well as STP”s hits.

STP tour dates

Sept 4 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Sept 6 Sayreville @ Starland Ballroom

Sept 7 Atlantic City, NJ @ House of Blues

Sept 9 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sept 10 Huntington, NY @ Paramount

Sept 13 Oklahoma City, OK @ Downtown Airpark (w/ Motley Crue)

Sept 14 Newkirk, OK @ First Council Casino*

Sept 17 Sunrise, FL @ BB & T Center (FLA Panthers Event)

Sept 18 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Sept 20 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

Sept 21 Ft Myers, FL Shockwave Festival – Jet Blue Park

Sept 24 Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

Sept 26 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

Sept 27 Las Vegas, NV @ Freemont Street Experience*

Nov 1 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live*