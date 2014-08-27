Stop asking if Tony Soprano lived or died!: David Chase has always held off on giving a definitive answer

That”s why Matt Zoller Seitz wasn”t buying the Vox article earlier today claiming that “The Sopranos” creator did indeed give a definitive answer: “The point is, since 2007 Chase has never straightforwardly explained precisely what he meant to do with the end of 'The Sopranos,' despite having been asked about it in interviews and public appearances,” says Seitz. “There have been moments where he seemed to be on the verge of spelling it out for us. He always caught himself and pulled back. But that never stopped people from seizing on certain words or phrases in order to crow, 'See, I toldja! Tony died! David Chase said so!””

NBC rejected a request to post a suicide prevention number following Robin Williams Emmy tribute

“Collectively we decided to celebrate the life of Robin Williams, not his death or, more to the point, the way he died,” says an NBC spokesperson.

Fox developing insomnia drama “Nod”

Based on the book by Adrian Barnes, “Nod” will explore the world of an “inter-somnial” couple – he can”t stop sleeping while she”s always awake.

“Looking” adds “Mean Girls” star Daniel Franzese

He”ll be part of a multi-episode arc playing a new love interest.

Diane Sawyer says goodbye to “World News Tonight”

“With gratitude for these years, I thank you, and I”ll see you right back here on ABC News very soon,” she said, adding: “I”m not slowing down.”

Here”s whom the Emmy winners forgot to thank

“True Detective” director Cary Fukunaga, for instance, didn”t thank show creator Nic Pizzolatto or stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, despite saying “you're going to need a broom for the names I'm about to drop.”

How does your sense of humor change with “Simpsons” marathon-induced sleep deprivation?

Marathoners should”ve begun experiencing “systematized delusions” at around Season 9. PLUS: Another person marathoned for 24 hours straight, how Homer influenced Washington, DC politics, and why FXX cropping is not ruining “The Simpsons” marathon.

“Full House” reboot: The actors” real lives would be much more interesting

“The main issue with a reboot,” says Erin Keane, “is that the real story of how the Tanner girls grew up is better than any story line a traditional sitcom could dream of developing. DJ is an evangelical, Stephanie”s a recovering meth addict, and little Michelle(s) turned out to be the level of chic-famous that precludes even saying hello to Stephanie on the street, much less making a cameo in the reboot pilot. On second thought, I would watch that show.” PLUS: Bob Saget expects two-thirds of the cast to return for a reboot.

Author Armistead Maupin hosted a San Francisco fundraiser for Clay Aiken

The former “Idol” star, who”s running for Congress is, like Maupin, a gay man from North Carolina.

Katherine Heigl drops her $6 million lawsuit against Duane Reade

The pharmacy will donate to Heigl”s late brother”s charity in exchange for her dropping the lawsuit over an unauthorized paparazzi photo.

The “Breaking Bad: The Complete Series Barrel” is being re-released with a “Better Call Saul” matchbook

The matchbook is also a flash drive that features exclusive content from the upcoming show.

Chelsea Handler”s E! finale captured everything that was wrong with her talk show

It was all about her celebrity pals, and she ended up taking a backseat to them.

How did Lynda Carter end up on “Skin Wars”?

The former Wonder Woman is guest-judging on the GSN body painting competition.

“Arrow” finds a replacement for Devon Aoki

“Wolverine” star Rila Fukushima will recur as Tatsu Yamashiro.

Daniel Dae Kim to produce a CBS remake of a South Korean medical drama

The “Hawaii Five-0” star, who was born in South Korea, is developing “Good Doctor” about a brilliant doctor with Asperger's.

Here are 4 topics John Oliver explained better than TV news professionals

As the Columbia Journalism Review notes, the “Last Week Tonight” host is “making hard-to-understand discussions more accessible. While he”s not a journalist, he does occasionally commit acts of journalism.”

4 black women give a white woman a makeover on Lifetime”s “Girlfriend Intervention”

The slogan for Lifetime”s new show, premiering tonight, is: “Trapped inside of every white girl is a strong black woman ready to bust out.”

TLC releases Season 3 “Breaking Amish” premiere date and trailer

The hit reality show returns Sept. 18.

Watch the latest “Sons of Anarchy” final season trailer

Jax Teller is in a “bad place.”

Check out all the “Game of Thrones” Ice Bucket Challenges

Here are even more, including the just-posted Natalie Dormer. PLUS: Sophie Turner is now a fashion model.

“Seinfeld” cabinet installer Stephen Lee dies

Lee, a character actor who appeared on “The Nap” episode, was 58.

“Glee”s” Heather Morris gets engaged

She and the father of her son Taylor Hubbell are set to get married.