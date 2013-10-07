Stop comparing ‘Gravity’ to ‘Avatar’ when it comes to Oscar

After a film strikes a chord with moviegoers like “Gravity” did last weekend, it’s easy to try and find analogies for it among previous Best Picture nominees or winners. One comparison that continues to be made is to James Cameron’s 2009 game changer, “Avatar.” Before we judge the merits of that argument, let’s jog your brain and revisit some movie history, shall we?
Unlike any film before it, “Avatar” transformed how filmmakers use 3D and how audiences view it as cinematic experience. It was more than a movie, it was a cultural touchstone that eventually earned $2.7 billion worldwide and $760.6 million in the US (and it’s still the all-time champ in both categories). The film also earned nine Academy Award nominations, but lost Best Picture and Best Director to “The Hurt Locker,” which, in an example of divine intervention, was directed by Cameron’s ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow.
Other 3D marvels have followed including the animated “How to Train Your Dragon,” Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” and “Life of Pi,” which earned Ang Lee his second Best Director trophy last February. Now “Gravity” has arrived and is once again demonstrating the artistic possibilities of using 3D technology in cinema. And with it comes an argument that “Gravity” cannot win Best Picture because, well, um, it’s “Avatar!” Soothsayers will tell you both films are science-fiction, 3D epics that won’t appeal to Academy members. A smaller film such as “12 Years a Slave” is really the one to watch. If it’s a battle of “Gravity” vs. “12 Years a Slave,” history has told us “The Hurt Locker” beat “Avatar,” so, therefore, “12 Years” will take home Oscar gold. Well, that may eventually occur, but it’s certainly not because “Gravity” is this year’s “Avatar.” And boy are there some stark reasons why.
There’s science-fiction and there is sci-fi
Comparing “Gravity” to “Avatar” is like comparing a McIntosh apple to a golden delicious. Sure, they are both apples, but they both taste different. “Avatar” is genre sci-fi with spaceships traveling across the galaxy, aliens and a big massive battle in robotic suits at the end. “Gravity” is barely science-fiction and is much closer to something like “Gattaca,” “Inception” or even Danny Boyle’s “Sunshine.” “Gravity” is based so much in reality (different orbits aside) that even that categorization is weak. No disrespect to Cameron, but it’s hard to get AMPAS members to vote for a movie with such a blockbuster final act as “Avatar” had. No showdown between blue aliens and machine gun-toting soldiers in “Gravity.”
Critical love comes in different shapes and sizes
“Avatar” was critically acclaimed, but not to the extent that “Gravity” has been. Cameron’s epic earned an 83 out of 100 score on Metacritic and an 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. “Gravity” is currently at 96 out of 100 on Metacritic and 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a substantial difference. “Avatar” won best film prizes from the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Associations, as well as the New York Film Critics Online (yep, that’s it). “Gravity” has to be a frontrunner to win the much more prestigious LA Film Critics or New York Film Critics’ Circle best film honors. “Avatar” didn’t have a chance with those groups.
James Cameron had already conquered the Oscars
Lest we forget, James Cameron had already become King of the World after “Titanic” tied the record for most Oscars for one film with 11. And Cameron himself took home three individual honors in the picture, director and film editing categories. There was no desperate need to “reward” Cameron again. Alfonso Cuarón arguably had one masterpiece already on his resume (“Children of Men”) and “Gravity” is his second. It’s time for the visionary to be honored by his peers.
Actors branch is at play
This is obvious. “Avatar” earned zero acting nominations (although Zoe Saldana got robbed in Best Supporting Actress) and it’s hard to win Best Picture without one: only “The Last Emperor,” “Braveheart,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “Slumdog Millionaire” have pulled that off in the past 26 years. Not only is Sandra Bullock a lock for a Best Actress nomination, but the former winner could win again. Plus, let’s remember, she won the first time for “The Blind Side” taking out none other than Meryl Streep (think about that for a second). Moreover, George Clooney could easily sneak into what is only a mildly competitive Best Supporting Actor category.
Warner Bros. is a veteran player
Remember, when 20th Century Fox managed “Avatar’s” campaign they were a little late to the party not realizing they had a shot until close to Christmas. The studio also hadn’t had a real Best Picture player since “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” six years earlier. That’s a long time in awards season planning. While big Fox is now back in a groove after the success of “Life of Pi,” that was not the case with “Avatar.” Warner Bros., on the other hand, has had a Best Picture nominee 8 of the last 10 awards seasons (not counting two other films they co-produced and released internationally). They also have three of the last nine winners (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Departed,” “Argo”). When you compare that to some of the more, um, vocal players it’s quite impressive. In the same period The Weinstein Company has two wins, Fox Searchlight has one, the basically defunct Miramax has one and Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate (although not combined companies at the time) have two. Warner Bros. does things their way. It’s not always flashy, but they are more focused at times than the other players on the board. Don’t discount this, because WB’s competitors don’t.
Remember, just because it’s an apple or an orange doesn’t mean they are the same kind apple or orange. And “Gravity” is not “Avatar” in an awards season context.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Gravity is a space drama, just like Apollo 13.
I think the Apollo 13 analogy is far better than any comparison to Avatar. Of course, Apollo 13 lost to Braveheart, but that’s another matter. I think Gravity could easily win Best Director, and must be very competitive for Best Film.
That’s nice.
“There’s science fiction and there is Sci-Fi.”
Come again?
Science Fiction is abbreviated “SF” by serious fans. Sci-Fi is considered a lower form of the genre.
Science fiction is sci-fi. No difference.
I’m at a point where I’m so sick of the barrage of posts, tweets, bloggers trying to brow beat people into thinking this film is the greatest thing ever and this absurd “If you don’t pay $25 bucks to see this in 3D you are stupid” rhetoric that critics are peddling that I almost hope this misses Oscars.
Luckily I like Cuaron too much that’s why it’s just almost and not “do hope” but seriously, if there’s backlash for this film, I think the hyperbole pushed by the blogosphere and Twittersphere can consider themselves partly responsible.
What a strange thing to say. Brow beating? Why do you come to a site run by film enthusiasts and film writers if you don’t want to hear them enthusiastically praise a film?
This “backlash” phenomenon is something I’ve never understood. If a film is good, it doesn’t suddenly become less so just because it’s widely praised. Anytime a film gets this much praise, I celebrate it, because it’s rare. I love great movies and craft and when film artists hit it out of the park, I want to hear all about it.
I understand being wary of hype, but I don’t sense hype in regard to Gravity. If anything, I sense surprise and joy. Many people had high hopes, but I don’t think people expected the film to be quite the achievement it is.
Maybe it’s just me, but I despise the whole “backlash” phenom, real or not. If a film deserves praise and accolades, then heap it on as far as I’m concerned. Seems to me people sometimes manufacture backlash just because they have a thing for tearing something down or ruining people’s good time. Or they have some other agenda which has nothing at all to do with the quality of the film.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King had no acting nominations but still won Best Picture, unless you’re counting Ian McKellan’s nomination for The Fellowship of the Ring.
Braveheart and Return of the King won without acting nominations
There’s an asterisk on Return of the King, because of Ian McKellen’s nomination from Fellowship. He was, in a sense, nominated for the performance we also see in Return of the King.
Point of this whole article is?
“There’s science fiction and there is Sci-Fi.” lol, what?
When people compare Avatar to Gravity is in terms of the wow factor they had when watching the movie, completely understandable.
But at the end of the day they’re both going to have cinematography oscars. Which I still can’t wrap my head around.
Also, Life of Pie.
The cinematographers have in each case dictated the look and “lighting’ of each shot, regardless of the amount of visual effects, heavily influencing and controlling the look of the total film, live shot or computer creation (certainly I’ve seen that specifically testified to by those involved in creating Life of Pi and Gravity).
You didn’t list the major difference between them. That Avatar was garbage and Gravity is pretty good.
Don’t you “garbage” my Avatar.
I wouldn’t call “Avatar” garbage, but it sure was boring and the story was pedestrian. “Gravity” may have a B-film story, but it is much, MUCH more well-done than the one in “Avatar.”
Avatar wasn’t trying to be Gravity. Apples and oranges. And it certainly isn’t “boring”.
Maybe not to you, but I know plenty of people who were bored silly by it.
Many people were also bored silly by 2001 and The Tree of Life.
I agree with Jonnboy.Only a few people like you can get bored by Avatar. Gravity is good but shouldn’t be compared to Avatar. Avatar was a phenomenon.
Bitch, please, it IS boring. Have you tried rewatching without 3D?
Here’s my biggest concern. I love “Gravity,” but if it fails to earn a screenplay nomination, especially considering that the writing seems to be its biggest critique (not by me though), wouldn’t that really hurt its chances for a Best Picture win?
The last film to manage a Best Picture win without a screenplay nod was “Titanic,” but that film was a full blown phenomenon. Thoughts on this?
It’s not going to happen for Gravity. I think there’s little to no chance the film gets a screenplay nod with these in contention:
Before Midnight
Blue Jasmine
Fruitvale Station
Enough Said
American Hustle
Nebraska
Saving Mr. Banks
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Frances Ha
Mud
The main knock on the film by critics, audiences, and bloggers alike has been the screenplay. It’s just not happening and if it does it will frankly be bullshit considering how many amazing screenplays there are this year.
Oops, that’s what happens when you type too fast, scratch Before Midnight.
And ARGO and DRIVING MISS DAISY are proof you can win picture without the even bigger predictor, Best Director. Next?
Kris,
Off topic, but I’m curious, why John Lee Hancock over David O. Russell in Best Director? Seems like an odd predict to me.
I know what Saving Mr. Banks is. I don’t quite know what American Hustle will be yet. (Still testing.)
Now that I’ve seen the movie, I’m curious why people have been discounting George Clooney. Sure, he’s no chameleon, but when he’s placed in the right role he can be really good. He really brings a lot to the table here and provides some much needed presence and warmth when he’s around (one later scene in particular). For those of us who were conditioned to expect only a little Clooney in Gravity, there’s actually a pretty solid amount of screentime. I think his chances are at least that of, say, Matthew McConaughey in Mud.
When I compare the two, I’m not speaking of them in the context of awards. I think you make valid points, Gregory. But I still think “Avatar” and “Gravity” alike have reaped an enormous amount of praise (despite its formulaic, kind of bad script) because the visuals are (literally) other-worldly, and people can’t get past them.
If it does suffer a backlash, and it does lose, its script will be the target…not alike ‘Avatar’.
Film journalists desperately clamouring to claim GRAVITY, a movie about doctors of science in space trying to survive from the harsh realities of the region, isn’t actually sci-fi. It’s when this happens that a movie must be good. Why else would they be so desperate to not align themselves with a genre that’s considered “lesser than” and which will make it be perceived as weaker compared to its rivals.
Sci-fi is the abbreviation of science fiction. GRAVITY is ficticious and about science. It’s science-fiction. We’re not talking about STAR WARS here, which hasn’t the slightest bit to do with actual science. It’s characters are scientists. They talk about science. What exactly does one need to do to be considered science fiction? “Based so much in reality” sounds like code for “No, seriously, this movie isn’t about aliens and shit like that. It’s serious and please give it all of the awards.”
‘”Gravity” is barely science-fiction and is much closer to something like “Gattaca,” “Inception” or even Danny Boyle’s “Sunshine.”‘
All of which are science fiction. Cloning = science. All that incepting junk = science. A space station conduction science experiments = science. And they’re all fiction.
Sorry, but this just bothers me so much. Not all films are simply drama or comedy. Why is there always a rush to fit films into the two the moment there’s a perception of above-average quality?
I like Gravity. I like sci-fi. No genre snobbery on my part — I just don’t believe Gravity *is* sci-fi, though I appreciate that the term means different things to different people. No need to paint all film journalists who disagree with the categorisation as desperate deniers, Glenn.
I would call Gravity “science-nonfiction.” Escept what happened couldn’t happen in space. As in, Bullock could pull Clooney to her with just a tug of a cord, and did you notice that Bullock’s hair was flat on her head rather than flying all over the place? But if I want everything to be true, I can go see a documentary. A film that tells a story should have some creative license. Cheers~~
I guess my problem lies in nobody actually explaining why GRAVITY isn’t science fiction. The article certainly doesn’t apart from some vague illusion to a difference between “science fiction” and “sci-fi” that’s never examined. Is “sci-fi” inherently silly? How much science does a film need to have for it for be considered science fiction? Hell, how much FICTION does a film need to have to be science fiction? The film is not based on anything real. It’s invented. It’s fiction. It’s predominantly science based (unlike Star Wars, Star Trek, etc). Maybe it’s because I didn’t grow up reading science fiction novels like some people I know, so perhaps my acute knowledge of it is skewiff, but I just don’t get it.
If anyone has a link to a piece about it then by all means I’d love to read it.
“Gravity” is sci-fi, but really it’s more of an epic drama about a women in space. All lot of the science is wrong, which enforces the “fiction” part of it.
You say Bullock could win again for this role. Did you not see Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine”? To me she should be the early favorite at least until the other awards movies are released. Now that was a performance. I was not moved by Bullock’s performance.
Saying someone “could win” is not the same as saying they’re the favourite.
But a lot of movie goers were. Sandra’s performance was the reason people could look past the weak plot. You genuine cared for her character––or, such as yourself, you don’t care at all. But most people do.
But a lot of movie goers were. Sandra’s performance was the reason people could look past the weak plot. You genuine cared for her character––or, such as yourself, you don’t care at all. But most people do.
But a lot of movie goers were. Sandra’s performance was the reason people could look past the weak plot. You genuine cared for her character––or, such as yourself, you don’t care at all. But most people do.
But a lot of movie goers were. Sandra’s performance was the reason people could look past the weak plot. You genuine cared for her character––or, such as yourself, you don’t care at all. But most people do.
Given that the vast majority of the movie was CG – the only practical set was the Soyuz/Shenzhou – with actors faces superimposed (brilliantly so), do you think there might be a backlash for the movie being TOO animated?
Have you seen the movie? In most movies the CGI distracts from the overall viewing experience. “Gravity” added to it. You can’t tell that it is CG at all. It looks so convincing that people believe a person could believe they were in space.
I think that your right. Some people are even comparing it to “Apollo 13,” but I think that that is still unfair as it is all fiction. They even changed some facts about the orbit of space stations and such. Despite this, it is an exhilarating movie to say the least.