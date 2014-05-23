Stop Everything And Listen To Morgan Freeman On Helium

05.23.14 4 years ago

This is the closest you'll ever get to hearing the voice of the god of mice. Morgan Freeman will do anything for his craft, and if that means inhaling hot air from a red balloon while hosting 'Through the Wormhole' on the Science Channel, so be it. Even at decimals that should cause dogs to whine, this man's dulcet tones remain magical. We are witnessing what may be the most flawless thirty seconds ever recorded by man.

Read more about the season premiere of 'Through The Wormhole' on EW.

