‘Strange Magic’ trailer is full of snarky heroes, dudebro fairies, & musical numbers

Marketed as “from the mind of George Lucas” comes an animated tale of what happens when two worlds collide. The barrier between the realms of Magic and Mystery have fallen, flinging goblins and fairies together…which can only mean war, duh.

Played for laughs, “Strange Magic” might be less standard high fantasy trope of good vs. evil, and more a kid-friendly exploration about what happens when you make snap assumptions about a foreign “other.”

Oh, and it”s a musical? Maybe?

[Via Yahoo]

Lucasfilm's “Strange Magic” stars the voices of Evan Rachel Wood, Alan Cumming, Maya Rudolph, and Peter Stormare. It arrives in theaters across the country on January 23, 2015.