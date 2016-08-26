‘Stranger Things” David Harbour reveals the awful truth about that ‘damn dog’

#Stranger Things
08.26.16 2 years ago

Sooo…the dog on Stranger Things? Total nightmare to work with. This according to self-described “angry, messed-up dude” David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), who had such a terrible experience with the pooch during filming that he suffered an on-set meltdown. Seriously!

“The dog was the worst on the set,” said Harbour during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, where several of the Netflix series' child stars are slated to appear next week. “There was a day with this dog that was the worst actor I've ever worked with in my life. […] The dog was just being a jerk. I never — I walked off set. I've never done that before. There's footage of me like throwing a fit, going like, 'I'm gonna be in my trailer!' and just storming off. Cause the damn dog wouldn't do what it was supposed to do. It was just supposed to bark at a thing…And there was a trainer who was off camera yelling like, 'C'mon, we gotta make our money, this is how we make our money!' And I was like, 'this is weird.'”

Dear Anonymous Stranger Things Crew Member: I would very much like to see that footage.

Happy #NationalDogDay, everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSDAVID HARBOURStranger ThingsStranger Things dogThe Howard Stern Wrap Up ShowThe Upside Down

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP