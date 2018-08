Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I thought I'd seen the most touching black-and-white “First Kiss” video featuring strangers who make out upon meeting one another. But no. This video of strangers slapping each other is much, much better.

Couple of observations: Those slaps are LOUD. Like, Foley art thunder loud. I wonder how authentic each hand-blast is, because they all sounded like “Chinatown” mother/daughter mania slaps. Also: Haley Joel Osment takes that slap like a gentleman. Bravo, sir.