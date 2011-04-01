Stream Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Wasting Light’ in its entirety right here

The Foo Fighters hardly want to keep a lid on their new effort: the band has posted a SoundCloud of “Wasting Light” in its entirety and you can stream it in full below.

Dave Grohl & Co. already released a slew of songs from the effort, due April 12, and have furthermore invited themselves into fans’ homes — or rather, their garages.

The Foos are playing in eight lucky fans’ garages starting on April 8 in select markets, below. Entrants to the contest were encouraged to write a short blurb as to why the Foo Fighters should set up shop in their home for a night. Winners will get to invite 50 of the friends, while rock radio stations will be giving away remaining tickets.

The contest is now closed but stay tuned for locations and tune in to the accompanying radio stations below for your chance at tickets.

Meanwhile, for those out of that pocket, there’s always checking out the band on the big screen. “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth,” the documentary that premiered at SXSW in March, will bow in dozens of cities in movie theaters, all on the same night all around the same time: April 5 at 9 p.m. EST. After that show’s over, another begins, as the band will perform the new album, well, front to back. In 3-D. Hollywood got to these guys in at least one regard…

Check out the film website for all details.

Here are Foo Fighters’ garage tour dates:

April 8 New York (RXP 101.9)

April 13 Washington DC (DC 101)

April 14 Toronto (102.1 The Edge)

April 19 Chicago (Q101)

April 20 Minneapolis (93X Rocks)

April 25 Denver (Channel 93.3)

April 26 Dallas (102.1FM The Edge)

April 27 Seattle (107.7 The End)

Wasting Light by Foo Fighters