Stream Pearl Jam’s ‘Lightning Bolt’ in full on iTunes

Pearl Jam”s “Lightning Bolt” comes out Oct. 15, but fans can stream the full album now on iTunes.

We”ve already heard the punk snarl of first single, “Mind Your Manners,” and the gentle, wistful beauty of “Ballads.”

The band is giving few interviews this time around, preferring instead to parse out their interviews with some famous friends: director Judd Apatow, surfer Mark Richards, former NFL player Steve Gleason, and musician/”Portlandia” star Carrie Brownstein, but lead singer Eddie Vedder gave a good interview to Huffington Post, which you can read in its entirety here. Our favorite line: “My shelf life in the public viewpoint, I feel like it has the length of an avocado.” Maybe that explains the cover of the 2006 “Pearl Jam” album.

We”ll have a full review of “Lightning Bolt” closer to the album”s release.

“Lightning Bolt” track listing:

Getaway

Mind Your Manners

My Father’s Son

Sirens

Lightning Bolt

Infallible

Pendulum

Swallowed Whole

Let The Records Play

Sleeping By Myself

Yellow Moon

Future Days