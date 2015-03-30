StreamFix: Must-watch ‘Daily Show’ correspondent movies on Netflix now

Thanks to the news of Trevor Noah taking over Jon Stewart's “Daily Show” desk, we remembered something: Wow, “Daily Show” alums have basically taken over the world. If they're not landing primetime sitcom gigs, they're scoring Oscar nominations and populating romcoms. To celebrate Noah's new post, let's take a look at five Netflix picks starring the friends, colleagues, and cronies of Jon Stewart. Watch 'em now.

“Trevor Noah: African American”

If you haven't been introduced to your new “Daily Show” host's brand of observational humor yet, check out his comedy special where he discusses his home country of South Africa and why racial relations there, even during the age of apartheid, are/were less complicated than in the U.S. His bit about Oprah Winfrey's leadership academy is particularly inspired. And a little unsettling!

“Bruce Almighty”

Oscar nominee Steve Carell wasn't always scarring you with his fake “Foxcatcher” nose and deathly “Foxcatcher” stare. Believe it or not, he once enjoyed doing funny things on camera and even played an affable guy named Evan in “Bruce Almighty” and its questionable sequel “Evan Almighty,” where Jennifer Aniston was replaced with Lauren Graham — and I enjoyed it! And now, a list of underrated Steve Carell comedies: “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World,” “Get Smart,” “Melinda and Melinda.” Please eat those up too.

“Mr. Peabody and Sherman”

Though two “Modern Family” folks pick up two major roles here (Ty Burrell as the wise pooch Mr. Peabody and Ariel Winter as Penny), Stephen Colbert chimes in with a fun performance as Penny's father. I thought this was one of the droller, cuter animated stories of last year. I'd be content if Stephen Colbert embarked on a dramatic acting career, personally. Even on “Strangers with Candy” as Chuck Noblet, there was something eerie and dark about his humor. I want to play a humorless Mitt Romney-type politician and electrify us with his spookiness.

“Jobs”

Have you forgotten that onetime “Daily Show” contributor Josh Gad played Steve Wozniak in Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs biopic? Come on. Basic trivia here. I'll say this about “Jobs,” a movie whose hype was laughably outsize: It's not bad! Perhaps overly ambitious, but Kutcher is just fine as the great and quotable innovator. Never forget that Jobs' mother in this Netflix pick is played by “Clue” empress Lesley Ann Warren.

“I Don't Know How She Does It”

I maintain that “Daily Show” alumna Olivia Munn, who costars in “I Don't Know How She Does It,” was the worst part of the already shaky HBO series “The Newsroom.” No actual news correspondent, particularly on a CNN-type network, is that wooden. I also bring up “I Don't Know How She Does It” to point out that Sarah Jessica Parker has not made a single good movie since the end of “Sex and the City” in 2004 (with the possible exception of the first “S&TC” movie). Not one. How is this possible? How can a dynamic, popular actress not star in one decent movie over a span of 11 years? I want answers, SJP. I am still so angry about “The Family Stone” and that dinner table scene.

And for the hell of it: Just re-watch “Jessica's Feminized Atmosphere”

One of the great correspondent pieces on “The Daily Show” comes from Jessica Williams — and it's just sitting on the Comedy Central website awaiting further years of lionization. I supplicate in awe!