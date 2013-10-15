‘Stretch Armstrong’ roller-coaster ride continues as film put on hold

(CBR) The “Stretch Armstrong” roller-coaster ride has come to an end. The film was announced in 2010 with “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner attached. He eventually bailed on the project, which moved from Universal Pictures to Relativity Media. The last thing we heard about the film came last summer, when “The Crazies” director Breck Eisner came on board to direct. Recently, however, the players involved decided to ice the project.

Relativity released the following statement:

Stretch Armstrong is an incredible character who will make an amazing movie, and we know that Hasbro has some new ideas they are looking at. Relativity and Hasbro have a tremendous relationship, and we decided to focus on other projects. We look forward to continuing to work together.

Whether those new ideas include ones for Stretch or other characters they think might have more cache with movie-going audiences remains to be seen. Maybe there”s another big time star wanting to play as his favorite action figure in another franchise.

(via Collider)