‘Suburgatory’ to host a mini-‘Clueless’ reunion as Alicia Silverstone moves in

Alicia Silverstone is reuniting with her “Clueless” co-star Jeremy Sisto for a multi-episode arc on his hit ABC comedy “Suburgatory”, according to reports. The actress will play a potential love interest for Sisto’s character, single father George Altman.

According to TVLine, which broke the story, Silverstone will play a woman named “Eden” whose “unusual line of work” causes friction between George and his best friend Noah, played by Alan Tudyk.

Silverstone last appeared in a major TV role in the short-lived NBC series “Miss Match”, which enjoyed an 8-episode run in 2003 before being cancelled due to low ratings. She’ll next be seen on the big screen in the Amy Heckerling horror-comedy “Vamps” opposite Sigourney Weaver and in the indie comedy “Butter” with Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell, Ashley Greene, Olivia Wilde and Hugh Jackman.

Hmm…now they just need to get Stacey Dash and Donald Faison in there. Oh yeah, and Paul Rudd! Ooh and Breckin Meyer…