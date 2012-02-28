Sufjan Stevens teams with Anticon label mates Serengeti and Son Lux

02.28.12 6 years ago

Enigmatic indie rock icon Sufjan Stevens has a history of doing the unexpected, whether it’s planning (somewhat jokingly) to release an album dedicated to each of the fifty states (he’s done two so far), recording multiple Christmas tunes, or composing a multimedia extravaganza celebrating the history of New York’s BQE. Now the Detroit native is teaming with experimentalist Son Lux and rapper Serengeti (both on the revered underground hip hop label Anticon) for the new group s/s/s.

They’ll release their debut EP, “Beak & Claw” on March 20.

The four-song release will include guest appearances by My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Worden on “If This Is Real” and Anticon fixture Doseone (Subtle, cLOUDDEAD, Themselves) on the likely hilarious “Octomom.”

Stevens, mostly known for the hushed, folk-inflected orchestral pop found on “Illinois” and “Seven Swans,” has always had an ear for the experimental, and his last full-length, “The Age of Adz,” delved deep into dark, electronic territory.

Stevens and Serengeti previously teamed on a Buck 65 remix of Steven’s “You Are the Blood” (which was a cover of a Castanets tune).

Here’s the track listing for the “Beak & Claw” EP:

1. Museum Day
2. Beyond Any Doubt
3. If This Is Real
4. Octomom

Around The Web

TAGSanticonBeak and ClawBuck 65DoseoneMy Brightest DiamondSERENGETIShara WordenSon Luxssssufjan stevens

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP