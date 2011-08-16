Sugarland plans memorial service in Indiana to honor concert victims

Sugarland”s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush took to their website for their longest comments yet about the stage crash that killed five people right before the band took the stage at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on Aug. 13. The group, which hopes to resume its tour this Thursday in Albuquerque, N.M., plans to hold a private memorial in Indiana.

The band narrowly averted being on stage as it collapsed.

Below is Sugarland”s letter in its entirety.

Dear Fans, Family and Friends,



We have taken a couple of days to try and even begin to emotionally process the magnitude and gravity of the tragedy in Indiana on Saturday. While the path to healing from this type of trauma and loss is long and winding, we wanted to reach out and update you on where we are and how we are.

We are in the process of planning a private memorial in Indiana, to honor those fans who died. We would first like to hold space so that their families can have time to go through their own services and memorials. Until that time we are holding vigil for them. We join them on their mourning benches. And we stand in the gap asking God to offer them peace and healing. For those suffering from injury we hold you up with prayers for complete healing of your own.

We are also addressing our own specific healing. Our road family experienced its traumas together. While we all scattered to our given families for their comfort, the trauma we experienced together binds us in a unique way that we share only with each other, and those who were there. There is healing in our being together. There is healing in our working together. For this reason we are planning to get back on the road this weekend, beginning with our scheduled show in Albuquerque this Thursday, August 18th. The emotions have us yearning to be close to each other immediately. The logistics have us needing to replace all of our instruments and equipment. (The set is a loss that is insignificant in light of the tragedy.)





This Incredible Machine is more than a tour and more than a set. We have always celebrated music as a Healer. While music cannot change the events and losses at the Indiana State Fair, it can hopefully serve as a ritual and a balm to provide comfort and facilitate healing in this time of great sorrow. We hope to see you all soon.



Love,â€¨

Sugarland