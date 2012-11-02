Suicide Silence singer Mitchell Lucker killed in motorcycle crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Mitchell Lucker, frontman for the death-metal band rising star Suicide Silence, died Thursday of injuries in a Southern California motorcycle crash. He was 28.

Lucker lost control of his black 2013 Harley-Davidson in Huntington Beach at 8:55 p.m. on Halloween night and slammed into a Main Street light pole, police said in a news release. He died Thursday at University of California, Irvine, Medical Center.

Lucker, who lived in Huntington Beach, was ejected while the motorcycle continued south and crashed into a Nissan Titan pickup truck, police said in a news release. Two people in the pickup and nearby trick-or treaters weren’t hurt.

The accident was being investigated to determine whether alcohol was a factor, police said.

Fans gathered Thursday night for a candlelight vigil at the crash site.

Riverside-based Suicide Silence members include guitarists Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun, bass player Dan Kenny and drummer Alex Lopez.

“There’s no easy way to say this,” the band said in a Thursday posting on its Facebook page. “Mitch passed away earlier this morning from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident. This is completely devastating to all of us and we offer our deepest condolences to his family. He will be forever in our hearts.”

Suicide Silence has released three Century Media albums: “The Cleansing,” ”No Time to Bleed” and “The Black Crown.”

Century Media’s website describes Suicide Silence as the “modern death metal band for a new generation.”

Lucker said on the record company website that the band is carving out an abrasive niche of its own.

“No imitators, no second guessing. I want it to be known,” Lucker said. “It’s the same thing as when you pop in a Korn, Deftones, or Slipknot CD: you know that stamp is there.”

