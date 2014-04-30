Flashing back to when Batman, Indiana Jones and the Ghostbusters ruled the summer of ’89

In honor of the 2014 summer movie season, Team HitFix will be delivering a mini-series of articles flashing back to key summers from years past. There will be one each month, diving into the marquee events of the era, their impact on the writer and their implications on today's multiplex culture. We start today with a look back at the summer of 1989.
In many ways, 1989 is a fascinating case study for the direction populist filmmaking was already in the process of taking. Never before had so many sequels descended upon the multiplex. Franchises were exploding in the wake of “Star Wars.” Twenty-five years later, well, the more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess.
As a 7-year-old living in small-town North Carolina, those franchises sucked me in that summer. It was a formidable few months for me, and so when we decided to crank out a Summer Movies Flashback series this year, I knew what I'd be writing about. I'd be writing about my multiplex awakening.
The summer of 1989 really took flight with Steven Spielberg's “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on May 24. I grew up watching and loving the adventures of this hero, particularly wearing out the spools on my recorded-from-HBO VHS of “Temple of Doom.” And for a time, it seemed Spielberg and company had gone off on the highest of notes, an exciting action/adventure dipping in the separate wells of its predecessors and coming up with gold. So good.
This and that filled out the rest of the month. Phil Alden Robinson's brilliant “Field of Dreams,” which was released on April 21 (and therefore isn't quite within the parameters of this article), added more and more screens in subsequent weeks on the way to stellar box office receipts and, eventually, a Best Picture nomination. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor were still at it in “See No Evil, Hear No Evil.” Patrick Swayze was ripping out throats in “Road House.” Clint Eastwood was under-performing with “Pink Cadillac” and an oddity called “Earth Girls Are Easy” was introducing some audiences to Jim Carrey and Damon Wayans. But mostly, it was all about the Joneses, and a waiting game for the real event of the year…
The marketing blitz for Tim Burton's “Batman” was out of this world. It was like you were an idiot if you weren't lined up for that thing. I've written about this before, but it was sort of my “Star Wars” moment, the first truly epic thing going down at my local movie theater that was screaming my name. And I kept coming back for more. At that point, I had never seen a movie more than once at the theater. I think I saw it three times. You couldn't escape it. That logo was EVERYWHERE. I still have my Taco Bell cup.
This was also a time when studios weren't too shy about releasing major movies opposite each other (probably because the glut was nothing like what it is today). “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” opened on the same day as “Batman” and was still a major hit. And how could it not be? Here was a high concept aimed right between the eyes of youngsters everywhere. It was a theme park ride (and soon enough, literally a theme park ride). Such a fun, rollicking, inventive movie.
I remember walking out of my first screening “Batman” and seeing a poster for “Ghostbusters II” on the wall and I lost my mind. “Ghostbusters” was by that time easily one of my favorite movies. But, wait, there was going to be another one?!? Yes, those were the days, when maybe you missed the commercials and could be surprised. We certainly weren't flooded with info on upcoming movies the way we are today. The movie opened a week before “Batman” and had a number of people involved with the project worried about what kind of business it would secure as a result. But it would be just fine.
An aside on that: Most people hate “Ghostbusters II.” I don't quite get that. To me, it's more or less the same movie as the first. Substitute the Statue of Liberty for the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and there you go. OK, no, it's not that simple, though nevertheless, maybe the doubling down is what rubbed some people wrong. I don't know. People my age, we loved it, and most of us love it still. I watch that movie and I laugh and laugh. “Suck in the guts, boys, we're the Ghostbusters?” Anyway, moving on…
The rest of June had this and that. There was “Dead Poets Society,” the Peter Weir drama that became an awards player and still feels somewhat seminal. Hulk Hogan was trying to be a movie star with “No Holds Barred.” And there was also “The Karate Kid Part III,” which reminds that a number of these franchises hit the diminishing returns wall in 1989, from James Bond (“Licence to Kill”) and “Star Trek” to “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
One electrifying entry that brought June to a close, though, was Spike Lee's “Do the Right Thing.” No, at 7 years old, I wasn't lined up for that one. But when I would discover it years later, it would be a bit of an event for me, something I would grow to respect on a deep, deep level. It was probably the year's greatest film.
July was all about “Lethal Weapon 2.” The adventures of Riggs and Murtaugh were bound to see a sequel, and this time, they had the comic relief of Joe Pesci to keep them company. The film did gangbusters, landing at #3 on the domestic box office chart right behind “Batman” and “Indiana Jones.” Today, with its Apartheid drama, it feels a bit dated, but it's a pretty awesome little time capsule.
You may have heard that director Rob Reiner was honored by the New York's Film Society at the Lincoln Center Monday night. Well, in July of 1989, he offered up one of the reasons he's held in such esteem today, a piece of modern cinema legend: “When Harry Met Sally.” Elsewhere, Tom Hanks shared the screen with a French Mastiff in “Turner & Hooch” (even as a kid, I just could not stand this movie), while something I would grow to love and watch over and over and over again on VHS and cable hit theaters in the form of – yes – “Weekend at Bernie's.” (Oh, and “Weird Al” Yankovich made his big screen debut in July with “UHF,” in case you were wondering.)
August brought still more hits, like the John Candy starrer “Uncle Buck” (courtesy of a still-at-the-top-of-his-game John Hughes, who would deliver “Christmas Vacation” later on during the holidays). Ron Howard's “Parenthood,” seemingly aimed at kids yet not for them at all, was a huge success, too. It's also one of Howard's most underrated and ambitious pieces of work.
That reminds me. When I look at the box office chart for 1989, I love seeing how well adult filmmaking did with audiences. Weir, Reiner and Howard's films were all right up there with the popcorn fare. It's a wonderful balance of movies.
Speaking of adult filmmaking, there was “sex, lies and videotape.” Steven Soderbergh had arrived, and fiercely. Australian import and multi-hyphenate Yahoo Serious dropped “Young Einstein” on the world (a ridiculous movie I admit to watching constantly on Cinemax). And finally: James Cameron's “The Abyss.”
What a fantastic movie. It's riveting from the word “go” and has always stood out as quite possibly my favorite of his films. We wouldn't see the Special Edition for another four years, when the success of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” would allow the director and his effects team to go back in and complete the unfinished material (which made for a better movie, in my humble opinion). But what we got in the theatrical cut was still pure magic. Such an awesome way to close out the season.
I look back at the summer of 1989 and a huge smile splashes across my face. I remember the excitement of Hollywood's product and the impact it had on me. It's true, a number of those movies, you wouldn't accuse them of artistry. But I can't help but feel a deep affinity for a period of time that saw me fall in love with that towering screen. The franchise dependence of the industry may have caught fire and ensured an unfortunate future on that score, but such a thing is lost on a starry-eyed kid soaking it all in. For better or worse, 1989 gave us one of the great movie summers in history. It was big. It was memorable. It was historic.
Kris… it may not have meant a thing to you personally, but to not even mention FIELD OF DREAMS???
Come on, man. That is a seminal film for men and boys everywhere.
It is a touchstone for fathers and sons, combining the spirituality and purity of the kind of baseball we all grew up learning and playing with faith in the American Dream unlike any film before or since.
It also finished in the Top-10 of that year’s box office.
When you have a film like Captain America: The Winter Soldier coming out April 4th, I think you can, and in the case of FIELD OF DREAMS, should make the allowance for a film that came out in the last week of April 1989 as a part of the “Summer of ’89.”
Field of Dreams.
“Field of Dreams” was not released in the summer movie season, clearly defined as May-August for some time. I limited this to films released in that span of time.
The film, however, meant a lot to me. So no need for snarky presumptions otherwise. Tell you what. Since you had the spirit to flip your lid about it (and since, to be fair, it was a film that steadily added theaters throughout May), I’ll find a place to mention it.
Addendums made all around, including in the Oscar nominations slide.
He mentioned it towards the beginning of the article…
Cool article – I think for me, the equivalent summer was 2002, with the original Spider-Man, Star Wars, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Men in Black II, Minority Report, Scooby-Doo, and even great films such as Road to Perdition. Alas, I am a bit younger than you are, so our perspectives are different, but 2002 proved to be a staple example of heavy franchise consumption and room for quality films as well.
Kris,
Great retrospective. I feel the exact same way about the summer of ’89. So many great popcorn flicks. I remember seeing the Abyss and having my 7 year old brain blown as well. Well done.
Great article, I feel like I could’ve written this article myself. I was 8 that summer and have pretty much the same feelings toward each of the movies you mentioned. The only difference is that I remember liking Turner & Hooch at the time.
Thank you for the excellent trip down memory lane, Kris. I would correct one element though: Ghostbusters 2 came out the week before Batman, not the week after. The opening weekend was actually a record, barely beating out the first three days of Indy. That success would be short-lived considering the Batman’s juggernaut the next weekend, which arguably started the nationwide craze of opening weekend box office tracking.
I remember standing in line for Batman that opening weekend and a mom and her three kids were antsy in front of me. It was a mall theater and they only had one box office attendant for their Sunday morning shows. The line wrapped around the food court to see Batman, while this poor mom and her kids couldn’t jump the line to see Ghostbusters 2 starting thirty minutes earlier. I imagine that mom later became an early adopter of Fandango.
Thanks for the great piece!
Thanks for the catch. Misremembered. Probably because, as noted in the article, I wasn’t even aware the film existed until I saw that poster!
Nice article. I remember that summer fondly because it was my first as an usher at a movie theater, so I remember the lineup, the posters, the Batman PR machine with ties ins to Prince.
1989 is also the only year an actor appeared in three 100 million movies…a feat that to my knowledge would not be duplicated until 2013 where two actors did it….James Badge Dale (Iron Man 3, Lone Ranger, World War Z) and Melissa McCarthy (The Heat, Identity Thief, and The Hangover Part III)
But the first one came from the summer of 89.
Drumroll.
Rick Moranis (Parenthood, Ghostbusters 2, Honey I Shrunk The Kids)
Lone Ranger didn’t top $100 million (at least in U.S. dollars).
Re: Moranis, you must have missed that “MVP” slide in the gallery. ;)
Great article. What a shock to recall that Dead Poets Society came out in June… I am a few years older than you are, and I loved that movie so much I remember seeing it multiple times in the theater, including into the fall (during the early school year). It had a long run in the cinema.
You forgot that this was also the summer America was first introduced to the comedy of Yahoo Serious!
Also I saw an excellent Tommy Lee Jones thriller called “The Package” that nobody else seems to remember. Maybe I just imagined it.
Except I didn’t. IT’S RIGHT THERE IN THE ARTICLE! (Did you even read it all? lol)
I could never take Yahoo Serious seriously…
You didn’t imagine “The Package.” I remember it as an exellent Gene Hackman thriller, but six of one….
I don’t recall where I read this, but apparently UHF was expected to become a huge hit after it tested incredibly well. But it was ultimately buried in a crowded summer.
While it’s not masterpiece, it’s a movie that still makes me laugh, and it’s a wonder to me that Weird Al never parlayed that into a film career.
Yeah, I was six in ’89 and going to see Batman was my first “big” moviegoing experience. I remember others before that (Masters of the Universe in ’87 was the earliest), but Batman was always special for me.
We’re on the same page. MOTU was actually my first movie in a theater. Then Land Before Time.
I’m curious how, exactly, “Parenthood” is considered one of Ron Howard’s most underrated efforts, when I thought, even at the time, it was considered one of his best (which it still is, truth be told). True, it isn’t quite the awards-bait “Apollo 13” or “A Beautiful Mind” were when they came out, although it certainly should have been for the script and most of the performances, but it’s interesting to hear it called “underrated.”
It just seems to me it’s been a bit forgotten and, in the wake of his more populist works, doesn’t maintain the same awareness/appreciation. Often I find people forget he directed it.
Maybe “undervalued” is a better word?
I’d be willing to kick in a fair bit of dough for a Kickstarter campaign to convince Ron Howard to write a sequel to Parenthood. Except for Jason Robards, the grandma, and maybe Robard’s wife, I think every person in that cast is still alive.
Given the original is one I’ve loved revisiting over the years, and which has only gotten better as I age and start to experience a lot of what’s in the movie firsthand, I would LOVE to see what’s going on in these characters’ lives 25 years later.
Summer 1989–I was six. And I remember it was the first time and one of the rare times in my life where I saw movies repeatedly during their theatrical run. Batman (between three or four times) and No Holds Barred (twice). And no I didn’t want to see No Holds Barred twice–it worked itself out that way.
Over the last year, I occasionally caught ‘Parenthood’ on HBO. I remember seeing that film in theaters with my sister, and I was four years old. You can feel free to correct me if I am wrong, but man I feel like it was sold as another Steve Martin comedy, or I thought it to be that on some level. Watching the film as an adult, it definitely is one of Ron Howard’s better, understated works. I wonder how often people remember this film watching the NBC show.
I mean just look at that poster. The marketing was aiming for a broader audience than I think the film was intended to reach. It worked, though. Cracked $100 million.
Funny, in 1989 I was the 10th caller on KROQ and won tickets to both the Batman and Indiana Jones premiers in LA (along with a 3rd movie, I think). Sadly, I didn’t have a way to get up to LA so I gave them away…
Great article. This was the year I was born and some of my all-time favorite films came out and were mentioned in the article (Fields of Dreams, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and at the top – Dead Poets Society). Although, I still don’t get the love for “Do the Right Thing.” It’s hard for me to see the film making a statement when in the film, Spike Lee’s character is upset he’s fired because he thinks it was for racist reasons when he was actually a terrible employee, and it’s supposed to be racist when the cops kill a man (the same man who started the riot) who was choking another man to death? I just felt that Spike Lee was trying to create racism when he didn’t really set it up well enough to do so. He forced it.
Revisit the film over the years. That simplistic perspective (which I’m not disparaging) will evolve.
I’m not sure Spike was creating racism, he was creating tension between cultures during a hot ass day. Really, the only exposed racist in the bunch is, if i remember correctly, Pino. My problem with the film is Rosie Perez’s character Tina. What the heck is she so pissed about? Mookie’s a working man trying to earn a buck to support her and their kid. She needs to calm the eff down.
Nice piece. That was a special summer for movies and I have several fond memories.
I remember taking my little brother to see Batman right after the school year ended, right at the start of summer vacation.
I remember seeing Last Crusade with a friend one afternoon, and then going back to the theater to see it again that very night with my family.
I remember my father taking me and a bunch of friends to see LW2 one night, and having it be one of the best times at the movies I’ve ever had.
I remember my mother taking me to Dead Poet’s Society, because she saw it the night before and wanted to share it.
And finally, I remember going on my first date (ever) to see When Harry Met Sally.
Lot of great times. BTW, fun fact: did you know that Last Crusade and LW2 had the same writer, Jeffrey Boam? What a summer for that guy, huh?
Also, I can’t believe Dead Poets out grossed When Harry Met Sally.
Something tells me a look back at 1994 is on the horizon…
I was not living in the US at the time and tended to avoid English-language films unless I could see them undubbed. So my movie memories of that summer all revolve around Do The Right Mind (which I loved) and Batman (which was a major disappointment). As much as I usually love Tim Burton’s vision, I thought his take on the material (in both films) was misguided. The Joker remains one of my least favorite Nicholson performances (all I see is dollar signs and clown white); I remember wondering what the post-Fly Jeff Goldblum would have done with the role. That said, I really appreciated the article, Kris.
THANK YOU for the Abyss love. What a tremendous movie. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio deserved an Oscar for her role. I’ll never forget her “drowning” scene, and what happens afterwards. Surely one of the most harrowing scenes in movie history.
Forget the Avatar backlash, I really do think James Cameron is one of best directors working today. The dialogue in his films may be a bit crude at times, but at his best (Abyss, Aliens, Terminator I and II, and, yes, Titanic) he creates these immersive, emotional thrill-rides that just leave you breathless. And he writes powerful roles for his actresses, and draws out fantastic performances from them. Gotta respect that!
I was 13 that summer. I remember the huge buzz/maketing blitz around Batman. I even bought and wore a batman T-shirt when I went to see the movie with my big brother. I also saw Indy, Ghostbusters, Lethal Weapon and Dead Poets Society. It really was great summer for the movies!
“Batman” WAS awesome, although as a whole, it doesn’t hold up for me today.
“When Harry met Sally” is my hands down favorite rom-com EVER, and the “Men and Women can’t be friends” stuff is GOLD!
Gotta stand up for “Turner and Hooch” if for no other reason than Mare Winningham and Tom Hanks’ speech following her simple request: “Do you want to take a walk?”
How could you forget UHF!?
I didn’t. Look again.
Has to be Tim Burton’s Batman for me. 25 years later and I still adore that movie and its 1992 sequel. Much watch it again before the end of the year. Second place would be Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Not quite as good as the first two but still a fun sequel. Then Ghostbusters II. As a big Star Trek fan, I have to admit that Shatner’s Star Trek V, though entertaining in parts and replete with a beautiful soundtrack from the late, great Jerry Goldsmith, wasn’t in the same league as the other movies in the series. The Abyss was mostly a snoozefest. And Disney’s The Little Mermaid was too much of a girl’s movie. Though some of the songs were very memorable.