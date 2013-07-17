Sundance Selects fails in plea against ‘Blue’ Oscar ineligibility

A couple of weeks ago, the news landed that this year’s vastly acclaimed Palme d’Or winner, Abdellatif Kechiche’s romantic drama “Blue is the Warmest Color,” is ineligible to be the French entry in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. The simple reason: its domestic release date falls nine days after the submission deadline, making it eligible for consideration in the category next year, but not this time round.
It’s a tough break for a great film — but in a problematic category plagued almost annually with controversy and injustice, this hardly registers as a scandal. Every Oscar race, after all, has an eligibility calendar: if you fall outside of it, you don’t compete. “Blue”‘s US distributors Sundance Selects, however, feel sufficiently hard done by to voice their dissatisfaction with the system to Deadline’s Pete Hammond.
“It”s a global business right now and [it’s not good] to hold the Foreign Language titles to a September 30th date,” says Sundance Selects president Jonathan Sehring. “This present Academy administration has been really great about revisiting things that don”t really make sense and I”m just hoping that will happen.”
Sehring reveals that he pleaded with the film’s French distributors, Wild Bunch, to move up the local release date in order for the film to qualify — though the company, understandably more concerned with giving the film the most commercially advantageous date possible than with the Oscars, chose to stay put. (A limited qualifying release was mooted, though Academy rules demand that the film be widely released at home before the cutoff date.)
Again, this strikes me as unfortunate rather than unfair. Hammond describes the eligibility date as “arcane” and the situation as “embarrassing,” but the submissions process would be unworkably inconsistent without a precise 12-month eligibility period. That period may run from October to September rather than the calendar-year framework that applies in the general race, but that’s a necessity of the category’s more time-consuming viewing and voting process: switching to a January-to-December window, and therefore inviting countries to prematurely submit films that may not yet have been released by September, makes little sense.
“Blue is the Warmest Color” isn’t the first festival hit to fall foul of this cutoff date: Greece’s “Dogtooth” wound up nominated for the Oscar nearly two years after winning the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, while “The Hunt,” if selected as Denmark’s submission this year, could follow a similar course.
The differentiating complication in “Blue”‘s case is that the film’s US release date is set for October 25, meaning it could theoretically be nominated in such general categories as Best Picture, Director and Actress this year, while entering (at France’s discretion, of course) the Best Foreign Language Film race next year, an odd situation the Academy would likely devise some rule to prevent. (Note that I said “theoretically”: superb as it is, I find it hard to imagine the sexually explicit drama gaining traction in the general Oscar race. Backed by a smart Sony Pictures Classics campaign, “Amour” made the transition last year, but it should be obvious that this is a very different proposition.)
I remain unconvinced that “Blue,” while a likely executive-committee pick, would necessarily have been a top contender even in the foreign-language race. Sehring and Hammond both speak as if the film was the most viable choice for the French, but as I discussed earlier, its ineligibility means they could well end up competing with something more readily Academy-friendly.
The obvious solution to the category’s multiple problems, I maintain, would be to abandon the national selection system and adopt a process closer to the current one used for documentary features: attentive Academy committees could monitor and consider all the foreign-language titles being theatrically released in the US that year, giving the Academy a more active role in their own award, while making it more relevant to movie-going audiences. But we’re still a long way from there. I’d venture that the standard of winners and nominees in the category has been raised in the last couple of years, in part because of the Academy’s willingness to experiment with a system still ridden with flaws — of which the September deadline seems to me a minor one.
The deadline may be dumb, but rules are rules. If the rule can bend it for one, then every rule can get bent and for every film. Its unfortunate for Blue, but it makes sense.
Yes, exactly.
So… why not change the rule itself if it’s a dumb rule? The year in film doesn’t end at September 30th. I’m pretty sure the Academy knows that.
That very point is addressed in the article. Did you read it?
Do you know if Blue will be getting a VOD release along side its limited theatrical run?
I think that Blue’s ineligibility is a sort of blessing in disguise. A movie this long and (from what we’ve read) this explicit could really use some serious word of mouth. A Palm d’Or is no small thing to get, but I don’t think it’d mattered much if it was going to be released in the thick of the season. At that point I don’t think too many voters would’ve had the patience to deal with it.
Give it an extra year, throw in the very positive reviews and accolades it’ll reap in the meantime, and you may end up with a well-fermented frontrunner, especially right after the Oscar season — when that seemingly unending movie drought arrives, a three-hour long lesbian romance looks like a very refreshing proposition.
But the film’s being released in October, not the drought period you speak of.
… unless the movie gets re-released around that time, of course. It’s a likely move. I figure that if they’re not willing to pull a single one-week qualifying run in theaters, they might be willing to go all the distance with it from the very start of the year.
(Opera got weird and replied my message as another post instead of a reply. Oops).
I’m sorry, I’m a bit confused as to what you’re referring to. Why would a qualifying run be necessary in the US? The release is the release. Also, the film simply isn’t a major Oscar player, however you slice it.
My apologies for not making myself clear — I wasn’t talking about the US release, I was talking about a single-week domestic release. There’s been some instances where a foreign language movie qualifies for the Oscars only because it managed to run locally for a week or two at a small movie theater. After securing the qualification, they’ll handle US release and promotion without minding the Oscar deadline.
If the ‘Blue’ guys aren’t willing to do this to qualify for this year’s Oscars, they might as well take advantage of the fact they’re the de-facto frontrunner for Best Foreign Language Oscar as soon as the season ends. Palm d’Or, tremendous acclaim, and a whole year to work with — if they re-release the movie around Cannes 2014, who knows, they could even outshine the eventual Palm d’Or winner if it turns out to be a weak year at the Croisette.
It may not be an Oscar player, but neither was Dogtooth. If it’s a movie that’s hard to love, then it just needs time for people to … uh, warm, themselves to it. There’s already something going on with Exarchopolous and Seydoux sharing the victory with Kechiche — they’re already willing to go the extra mile for this movie.
So, is France going for THE PAST?
Unless something else nearly as good surfaces before October, they begrudgingly will.
Well, they have plenty of options. The Past certainly has the requisite pedigree, but they haven’t submitted a film by a non-French filmmaker in 36 years.
I’m hoping for In the House, the most dizzyingly entertaining film I’ve seen all year.
I’d be fully in favour of that, as you may know.
The more I keep reading about In the House, the more I am impatient for a DVD release date to be announced. It played all of one week where I live, and the reviews overall weren’t stellar, so I saw Stories We Tell that week instead. Would love another chance.
Also on the matter of DVD/VOD releases (Region 1), how much longer will the wait be for Barbara?
I’m pretty sure the Academy already has a rule (introduced sometime in the last five years?) that prevents a film from being nominated in more than one year, which is why Sehring has an issue.
On that note, surely the film’s chances in regular categories are good enough to at least be listed somewhere on the Contenders pages…
That’s Kris’s call, but have you seen the film? I think its chances are pretty minimal.
As for the rule you talk about, yes, a film can’t be nominated (or even shortlisted) for Best Foreign Language Film one year and compete in the general categories the next. But I’m not sure if they’ve ever had to rule on the reverse situation.
Jonnybon is correct. If supposing say Blue manages to get general category nominations this year, say Best Director or Best Actress, France won’t be able to submit it next year.
And Guy, are general category nominations really not possible? What if Adele sweeps the critics and Blue wins Best Picture at LA and NSFC? Would you still say general category nominations are out of question?
Guy, I think your recommendation will prevent the foreign films which do not have a chance to be screened in the United States (which I think includes most of the films competing in foreign-language race every year). The academy wants the films not released in the US to be in the competition, although usually such films have less chance for nomination in comparison with those films having a US distributor.
I think one informal solution is that a special committee from the Academy always checks the films screened in major film festivals (including Cannes, Venice, etc.), and adds a selection of 20 or 30 number of such films to the films submitted through national processes. I don’t know to what level such alternative or something similar can be practical.
I hear your point, but any voting system in this category is going to wind up excluding some subset of films. Films without US distribution don’t get to compete in any other feature race at the Oscars, so should this category necessarily be the exception? I know that sounds tough, but it’s six of one and half a dozen of the other, really.
Guy, have they changed the rule about “limited qualifying releases” in the past few years? I know it used to be possible. Canada did it as recently as the 2007 awards season, when Denys Arcand’s “L’âge des ténèbres” had a qualifying release in late September, before going into general release in December.
I guess they have. Simply going on what I’ve been told here.
I believe the bylaws say that if it is nominated in general categories this year it will be ineligible for the foreign category in any other year.
I know journalists and cineastes loath the academy’s process and eclectic worldspanning tastes and long for much more conformity in the category and much less independece for the academy. I know journalists and cineastes would prefer to pack the category so that only french and italian and japanese films nominated in best foreign film, but unfortunately the rules keep forcing us to have diverse, outside-the-mainstream-conformist picks in the category.