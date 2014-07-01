Supercut: All 31 ‘Orange is the New Black’ Actors Who Have Been On ‘Law & Order’

#Law and Order #Orange Is The New Black
07.01.14 4 years ago

“Orange is the New Black” is one of my favorite shows at the moment – smart, funny, emotionally resonant and blessed with a stellar cast of women of all shapes, sizes and colors. In other words: women you're not normally used to seeing on TV. Okay, unless they're playing thankless detective roles or ethnic stereotypes on “Law & Order.”

Speaking of that, it's not a big surprise that a whopping 31 cast members from the show have been featured in some capacity on the NBC procedural (a fact first discovered by Autostraddle). What is surprising is what Nerve has done with this information: painstakingly splicing together footage from each of the “OINTB” cast member's “L&O” episodes into one glorious supercut. My personal favorite moment? Has to be Constance Shulman's very “Yoga Jones” line reading: “They seem like good pee-pul!

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Law and Order#Orange Is The New Black
TAGSKate MulgrewLAVERNE COXLAW AND ORDERlorraine toussaintNATASHA LYONNEORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKpornstache!RIOT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP