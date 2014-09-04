‘Supergirl’ is getting her own TV series now

09.04.14 4 years ago

“Supergirl” is taking flight on the small screen.

“Arrow” and “The Flash” co-creator Greg Berlanti is developing a TV series based around the DC superhero for Warner Bros. Television, according to Deadline. Ali Adler, who worked on Berlanti's defunct ABC show “No Ordinary Family,” is writing the script for the new series which is being described as a “new interpretation” of the classic character. Also involved is DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, who has worked on both “Arrow” and its upcoming spinoff series “The Flash.”

Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino in 1959, Supergirl has served as the moniker of a number of different DC characters over the years, the most famous being Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El. That version of the character was the subject of a poorly-received 1984 film starring Helen Slater (pictured in all her glory above).

In addition to “Arrow” and “The Flash,” other DC properties coming to television this fall are FOX's James Gordon prequel series “Gotham” and NBC's “Constantine,” an adaptation of DC/Vertigo's “Hellblazer” franchise.

Does a “Supergirl” TV series sound like something you'd like to watch? Let us know by voting in the poll further down the page.

