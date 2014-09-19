“Supergirl” lands a series commitment from CBS

The DC Comics heroine will star in a series from Greg Berlanti, who's produced “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Green Lantern” and “No Ordinary Family.” As Deadline points out, “While CBS may look as a surprising home for a younger-skewing superhero drama, it was the only broadcast network without a comic book series. Additionally, CBS has been making a push in female-lead dramas with 'Extant,' 'Madam Secretary' and 'CSI: Cyber' joining staple 'The Good Wife.'”

Shonda Rhimes blasts New York Times for calling her an “angry black woman”

“When Shonda Rhimes writes her autobiography, it should be called ‘How to Get Away With Being an Angry Black Woman,”” TV critic Alessandra Stanley wrote in a critique of “How to Get Away with Murder” – which, as Rhimes notes, was created by a white guy named Pete Nowalk. In a series of tweets, Rhimes points out that the article singles her out for her black female characters while ignoring the rantings of her white females (including Meredith and Addison). Rhimes also wasn”t happy that the article labeled her a “romance writer.” She tweeteed: “Wait. I”m” angry' AND a ROMANCE WRITER?!! I'm going to need to put down the internet and go dance this one out. Because ish is getting real.”

Report: NBC promotes Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to No. 1 figure skating broadcast team

That means the end for Tom Hammond, Scott Hamilton and Sandra Bezic, whose future with NBC Sports is uncertain. Says Hamilton: “I always had the best interests of skating and the skaters at heart. I never wanted it to be about me, and I still don't. I wish them great success.”

Jimmy Fallon taking “The Tonight Show” to Chicago

No date has been announced, but Fallon”s visit to The Windy City will mark the first time “The Tonight Show” has brought its show there since 1998 under Jay Leno.

Letterman books a Japanese hologram cartoon character

Hatsune Miku, a virtual holographic pop star in Japan, will perform on “The Late Show” on Oct. 8.

“Thursday Night Football” hurt by blowout in Week 2

Last night”s 56-14 game drew 9.2 million, down 42% from last week.

New “Pop” cable channel wants to appeal to “the modern grown-up”

TV Guide Network is rebranding itself to appeal to “people in their mid-to-late 30s that have pushed off emotional maturity.”

“Doctor Who” nabs Nick Frost for its Christmas special

Says the “Shaun of the Dead” actor: “The read-through was very difficult for me; I wanted to keep stuffing my fingers into my ears and scream ‘No spoilers!””

“How I Met Your Mother” may have solved its pineapple mystery

A deleted scene from the DVD set appears to solve the show”s longest-lingering question.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright welcomes “Madam Secretary”

“Welcome to the ranks @MadamSecretary!” tweeted the secretary of state under Bill Clinton, who attended last night”s premiere.

Here”s your 1st look at Jennifer Love Hewitt on “Criminal Minds”

She”s joining the team as FBI agent Kate Callahan.

Watch “The Voice” judges perform No Doubt”s “Hella Good”

Pharrell, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine join Gwen Stefani in singing her No Doubt classic.

Jon Hamm, Kerry Washington, Joel McHale, Questlove star in a White House PSA against sexual assault

The PSA also features Connie Britton, Mayim Bialik and President Obama.

Kaley Cuoco says her huge “Big Bang” raise has made tipping difficult

“It”s all a different life now,” she tells Jimmy Kimmel. PLUS: How Cuoco found out about nude pics scandal.

See Lifetime”s Aaliyah

Here”s the first image of Alexandra Shipp in “Aaliyah: Princess of R&B.”

Kim Kardashian would love to do “Downton Abbey”

“I”m a big fan, I”d love to be on it if they asked,” she says. “I love things like that.”

Dax Shepard got a tattoo of a bell in honor of Kristen Bell

“I don't like wearing jewelry, but I felt obliged to warn all the men that I'm taken,” Shepard joked to Ellen.

Watch a clip from “Phineas and Ferb”s” “Lost”-themed episode

Featuring special guest-star Terry O”Quinn.

Joan Rivers promotes iPhone 6 from beyond the grave

a promotion for Apple”s latest iPhone appeared briefly today on Rivers” Facebook page.