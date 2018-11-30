The last time I wrote about the original Superman: The Movie at length was back in 2013, back when Man of Steel came out and, unknowingly, kicked off this whole interconnected DC universe. (I say “unknowingly” because, at the time, there were still talks of tying Man of Steel into the Nolan Batman movies.) Actually, to tell the truth, I still like Man of Steel.
At the time, it seemed like a fresh take on a stale character – a movie the modern people of 2013 could appreciate. Of course, then the big controversy happened, when thousands of digitally created citizens of Metropolis perished while Superman and Zod battled over their heads, neither too concerned about their safety. Then, strangely, Superman snapped Zod’s neck. To be fair, Superman did this to stop Zod from killing innocent people (which, yes, Superman, didn’t seem to care too much about just moments before). But, now, with five years of retrospect, it’s a very jarring scene. At the time I gave Zack Snyder the benefit of the doubt about this new direction for Superman, but then in the next movie Jimmy Olson was shot in the head, execution style, so it was apparent this is just the way it was going to be: Yes, we had ourselves a gritty new Superman.
The inherent problem with Superman is he’s not always “for the time.” But that doesn’t mean he’s never for the time. But he probably wasn’t for 2013, but people tried to shoehorn him in anyway and, well, it didn’t quite work. Look, you can love this iteration of Superman – there are things I do like, including Henry Cavill in general – but it certainly hasn’t been a “success.”
Now that brings up back to Superman: The Movie, which has just been released on 4K and will get a run in theaters to celebrate its 40th anniversary. And a movie that, last time, I still loved, but also called “dated,” but now I want rescind at least some of that.
Like you mentioned, Chris Evans’ Captain America is basically the new Superman for these trying times. Or even what the DCEU Superman SHOULD have been.
Mostly excellent piece. I’m not a marketing guru and I sure as hell don’t know what younger demographics want to see in a movie. But “Superman” was the first movie I ever saw in a theater (you see kids, there was once a place called a “drive-in”…) and I saw that because my dad grew up watching Superman on black and white TV when he was a kid. I loved the movie and Christopher Reeve was pretty much the comic book character come to life.
I am sure there is a market (obviously with Deadpool, Venom and the recent iterations of the Emo-Heroes of DC) but there is room for do-gooders that aren’t campy (I fear for Shazaam). Why do they have to be anachronistic? There are millions of people doing good every day in every which way to help people, but you only see it the last 30 seconds of the local news programs because “Gun shoot-out killing two people” sees more eyes and clicks than “Boy Scouts feed homeless on Thanksgiving”. We are programmed genetically to focus on danger as a matter of survival. But we still desire peace too.
But there is room for Deadpool teabagging a guy just as there is room for Superman saving a train from a crumbling bridge. It’s just harder to write. I think of it like comedy. Jerry Seinfeld writes an hour or two worth of material not using a curse word because he feels the cursing is just going for the cheap laugh. I would think it’s harder to do that than lace a string of expletives together as a punchline. I’m not saying it’s easy mind you. But I think it’s easier to get a laugh that way.
One thing Mike: Yes, Luthor wasn’t trying to necessarily destroy the world, but he set two nuclear missiles off. One was directed toward New Jersey (and Metropolis perhaps?) which by extension will kill a shit-ton of people and the other to San Andreas which would lop of the metropolitan areas of California and kill even more people. Superman failed to save the day and had to violate his mandate in order to reverse time in order to save the people he loved. So, maybe he was a bit grittier than we give him credit for?
I love the original Superman movie. The combination of romance, action and humour was close to perfect, as was Christopher Reeves as both Clark Kent and Superman.
Based on the popularity of both Captain America nd Wonder Woman i agree that there is still a place for Superman. He can be three-dimensional without killing people. Yes, it would be harder to make him as interseting as Deadpool or Batman, but it can be done by emphasizing his empathy and humanity.
I dont who the guy in the cape was in Man of Steel, but he wasn’t really Superman.