Superman flies toward the light in brand new ‘Man of Steel’ poster

#Zack Snyder #Superman
05.11.13 5 years ago

In case you you forgot, Warner Bros. would like to once again remind you that “Man of Steel,” Zack Snyder’s anticipated reboot of Superman is flying to a theater near you in just over a month. 

A brand new poster was unveiled on the film’s official Facebook page earlier today.

Like much of the film’s promotional art, it’s simple, bold and highlights the  of the classic super hero’s familiar iconography (with that long, bright red cape going up, up and away) as Supes (Henry Cavill) flies toward a bright light. It appears that he’s flying out of Metropolis, into the blue sky and toward the yellow sun that gives him his great power here on Earth. Although it may seem to imply that Superman will “die” again, let’s hope it’s instead just a cool way to present the hero without showing too much. 

So far, the posters have only featured the Man of Steel himself, without displaying his filmic allies or adversaries. Still, there’s a little bit of time before the movie hits screens, and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Warners unleashed more posters. 

Check out the new poster here:

It also stars Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Christopher Meloni, and Russell Crowe.

“Man of Steel” opens June 14.

What do you think of the poster?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Superman
TAGSHENRY CAVILLkevin costnerMAN OF STEELMICHAEL SHANNONRUSSELL CROWEsupermanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP