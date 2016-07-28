Superman still isn’t down with red underwear in our first look at ‘Supergirl’s Man of Steel

I”ve been pretty vocal about my love of the Supergirl TV show. Melissa Benoist”s portrayal of Kara was a breath of fresh air last year into a DCEU that was fraught with dark gritty timelines. For myself, it was a nice change of pace to see a superhero that WANTED to be one. Supergirl is an optimist and I”m excited to see her join The CW ‘Arrowverse” as the show moves away from CBS this fall.

My delights over Supergirl extended to the off-screen portrayal of Superman himself. Mostly stepping aside so as not to overshadow his cousin”s spotlight, the Man of Steel was nonetheless supportive of Kara”s endeavors to make a difference in the world. In season 2, fans will get an even more in-depth look at this relationship as Tyler Hoechlin joins the cast as Kal-El/Superman.

With a role like this, Hoechlin will also obviously be stepping into the costume. But until now, no one was sure what it would look like. It appears they”re taking a page from the DC films. So if you were excited to see the red underwear go, you”ll be happy. If you were hoping for a more traditional look? Better luck next time!

The second season of Supergirl will premiere Monday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.