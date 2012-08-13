Supervillain-themed series ‘Hench’ in development at NBC

Look out, Avengers – NBC is siding with the supervillains.
The Peacock network has decided to move forward with “Hench,” a drama series that will center on an average guy who “temps” for supervillains as a means of supporting his family, according to Deadline. The Peter Berg-produced project is based on the comic book of the same name by Adam Beechen and Manny Bello.
Penning the comic-book adaptation is writer Alexandra Cunningham, who has a relationship with NBC going back to her work on last season’s “Prime Suspect” starring Maria Bello (her other small-screen credits include “Desperate Housewives” and “Fastlane”). While that show, which was also produced by Berg’s production company Film 44, was cancelled after its first season, the network was clearly happy enough with the creative team behind it to give the partnership another try.
So, have you read the comic book? Does the concept behind it interest you? Sound off in the comments.
This will have to work hard not to feel like a Venture Brothers retread.
Prime Suspect got good after the pilot, shame nobody gave it a chance
Danny McBride was trying to make a movie out of this. Is he still involved?
McBride is not involved in the TV project, as far as we know.
If it was airing on CBS, at least there would be a chance for it to air more than one season. Sad to say, but whatever NBC is committing to for episodes is exactly how long the series will last.
Well, at least it’s got a better chance than if it was on Fox…