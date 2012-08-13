Supervillain-themed series ‘Hench’ in development at NBC

Look out, Avengers – NBC is siding with the supervillains.

The Peacock network has decided to move forward with “Hench,” a drama series that will center on an average guy who “temps” for supervillains as a means of supporting his family, according to Deadline. The Peter Berg-produced project is based on the comic book of the same name by Adam Beechen and Manny Bello.

Penning the comic-book adaptation is writer Alexandra Cunningham, who has a relationship with NBC going back to her work on last season’s “Prime Suspect” starring Maria Bello (her other small-screen credits include “Desperate Housewives” and “Fastlane”). While that show, which was also produced by Berg’s production company Film 44, was cancelled after its first season, the network was clearly happy enough with the creative team behind it to give the partnership another try.

