Supreme Court overturns ban on marriage equality; Celebrities erupt into cheers on Twitter

It”s been a historic week for America. First universal healthcare was upheld by the Supreme Court and now, as of this morning, they”ve overturned the ban on same-sex marriage. Marriage Equality for all!

Via “Parks and Rec”

And what better way to celebrate this historic leap forward into the 21st century than by taking to social media to show solidarity? Which is exactly what celebrities around the world are doing!

Lance Bass

We are so proud to be American today! All of our #LGBT brothers and sisters can now love freely! TY #SupremeCourt! pic.twitter.com/RO10N8knfj – Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 26, 2015

Ellen

Ricky Martin

Wanda Sykes

I am overwhelmed with joy! It's feels good to be an American in all 50 states! There's still more to do, but I'm celebrating today! #LOVE – Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 26, 2015

Neil Patrick Harris

It's a new day. Thank you Supreme Court. Thank you Justice Kennedy. Your opinion is profound, in more ways than you may know. #huzzah – Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 26, 2015

George Takei

My eyes shine with tears as marriage equality is ruled the law of the land. What a pride weekend it shall be! http://t.co/1tkjdzQ8u5 – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 26, 2015

Zachary Quinto

i am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the wisdom of our Supreme Court – and the courage of… https://t.co/kPsuQ9YBzA – Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) June 26, 2015

Olivia Wilde

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? PROUD to be American today. – olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 26, 2015

Shonda Rimes

#MarriageEquaility!!!! A giant step towards our country being a better place to be! – shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2015

Anna Kendrick

Today is beautiful ???????????????? – Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 26, 2015

Pete Wentz

Rose McGowan

Lady Gaga

Same-sex marriage is now legal all across the US! Free to love. Free to marry. Free to be equal! ?????????????????? #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fN3HAzliZK – Lady Gaga (@ImTheRealGaga) June 26, 2015

Seth MacFarlane

The Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states today. IT'S ABOUT. FUCKING. TIME. – Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 26, 2015

Rosie O”Donnell

Wil Wheaton

It is so ordered. ???? – Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 26, 2015

Margaret Cho

WE DID IT – MARRIAGE EQUALITY IS REAL – Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) June 26, 2015

Paul F. Tompkins

This is a truly great day. Congratulations to my gay brothers (1 literal) and sisters. Congratulations to us all! – Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 26, 2015

Chloe Bennet

???????????????????????????? – Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) June 26, 2015

Harry Styles

Huge day for America.. Happy to see the news. All the love – Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 26, 2015

Ariana Grande

YAAAAAAS AMERICA ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? LOVE WON. LOVE WINS. AND IT AL.WAYS. WILL. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????(i'm crying) – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 26, 2015

Eliza Dushku

Kevin Smith

VERY proud of America and humanity in general! You read this, @JayMewes? We can finally get hitched! #HistoryHappens https://t.co/Bm6sAi6Olz – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 26, 2015

Even “Game of Thrones” got in on the celebrations!

Lee Pace

And of course…The White House

BONUS: This fabulous Vine by Sir Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi!

