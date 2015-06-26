Supreme Court overturns ban on marriage equality; Celebrities erupt into cheers on Twitter

#Twitter
06.26.15

It”s been a historic week for America. First universal healthcare was upheld by the Supreme Court and now, as of this morning, they”ve overturned the ban on same-sex marriage. Marriage Equality for all!

Via “Parks and Rec”

And what better way to celebrate this historic leap forward into the 21st century than by taking to social media to show solidarity? Which is exactly what celebrities around the world are doing!

Lance Bass

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ellen

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ricky Martin

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wanda Sykes

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Neil Patrick Harris

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

George Takei

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zachary Quinto

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Olivia Wilde

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shonda Rimes

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Anna Kendrick

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pete Wentz

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rose McGowan

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lady Gaga

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Seth MacFarlane

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rosie O”Donnell

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wil Wheaton

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Margaret Cho

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul F. Tompkins

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chloe Bennet

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Harry Styles

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ariana Grande

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eliza Dushku

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kevin Smith

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even “Game of Thrones” got in on the celebrations!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lee Pace

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And of course…The White House

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BONUS: This fabulous Vine by Sir Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi!

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSMARRIAGE EQUALITYsamesex marriageSCOTUSTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP