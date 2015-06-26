Supreme Court overturns ban on marriage equality; Celebrities erupt into cheers on Twitter

It”s been a historic week for America. First universal healthcare was upheld by the Supreme Court and now, as of this morning, they”ve overturned the ban on same-sex marriage. Marriage Equality for all!
Via “Parks and Rec”
And what better way to celebrate this historic leap forward into the 21st century than by taking to social media to show solidarity? Which is exactly what celebrities around the world are doing!
Lance Bass
We are so proud to be American today! All of our #LGBT brothers and sisters can now love freely! TY #SupremeCourt! pic.twitter.com/RO10N8knfj
– Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 26, 2015
Ellen
Love won. #MarriageEquality
– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 26, 2015
Ricky Martin
BREAKING: #SCOTUS has just announced that love is equal across the nation!!! #MarriageEquality #LoveAlwaysWins #Loveislove
– Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) June 26, 2015
Wanda Sykes
I am overwhelmed with joy! It's feels good to be an American in all 50 states! There's still more to do, but I'm celebrating today! #LOVE
– Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 26, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris
It's a new day. Thank you Supreme Court. Thank you Justice Kennedy. Your opinion is profound, in more ways than you may know. #huzzah
– Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 26, 2015
George Takei
My eyes shine with tears as marriage equality is ruled the law of the land. What a pride weekend it shall be! http://t.co/1tkjdzQ8u5
– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 26, 2015
Zachary Quinto
i am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the wisdom of our Supreme Court – and the courage of… https://t.co/kPsuQ9YBzA
– Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) June 26, 2015
Olivia Wilde
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? PROUD to be American today.
– olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 26, 2015
Shonda Rimes
#MarriageEquaility!!!! A giant step towards our country being a better place to be!
– shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2015
Anna Kendrick
Today is beautiful ????????????????
– Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 26, 2015
Pete Wentz
Finally ?? #SCOTUS
– Pete Wentz (@petewentz) June 26, 2015
Rose McGowan
EQUALITY IS NOW! Thank you, Supremes. #America #PRIDE
– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 26, 2015
Lady Gaga
Same-sex marriage is now legal all across the US! Free to love. Free to marry. Free to be equal! ?????????????????? #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fN3HAzliZK
– Lady Gaga (@ImTheRealGaga) June 26, 2015
Seth MacFarlane
The Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states today. IT'S ABOUT. FUCKING. TIME.
– Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 26, 2015
Rosie O”Donnell
WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL ! #gaymarriage #LoveWins #SCOTUS #KaliefBrowder
– Rosie (@Rosie) June 26, 2015
Wil Wheaton
It is so ordered. ????
– Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 26, 2015
Margaret Cho
WE DID IT – MARRIAGE EQUALITY IS REAL
– Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) June 26, 2015
Paul F. Tompkins
This is a truly great day. Congratulations to my gay brothers (1 literal) and sisters. Congratulations to us all!
– Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 26, 2015
Chloe Bennet
????????????????????????????
– Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) June 26, 2015
Harry Styles
Huge day for America.. Happy to see the news. All the love
– Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 26, 2015
Ariana Grande
YAAAAAAS AMERICA ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? LOVE WON. LOVE WINS. AND IT AL.WAYS. WILL. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????(i'm crying)
– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 26, 2015
Eliza Dushku
#LoveWins!!!! My whole body has chills & butterflies.. ???????????????????? #LGBT #MarriageEqualityForAll !… https://t.co/tiLPPl7wV7
– Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) June 26, 2015
Kevin Smith
VERY proud of America and humanity in general! You read this, @JayMewes? We can finally get hitched! #HistoryHappens https://t.co/Bm6sAi6Olz
– KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 26, 2015
Even “Game of Thrones” got in on the celebrations!
Be proud. #equality #SCOTUSMarriage pic.twitter.com/W0wC7rUjDT
– Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 26, 2015
Lee Pace
Today is a good day. #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/a4XjSfynh6
– Lee Pace (@leepace) June 26, 2015
And of course…The White House
#LoveWins. pic.twitter.com/s5aiwIsFz8
– The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2015
BONUS: This fabulous Vine by Sir Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi!
