Surprise: Gay Critics honor ‘Burlesque’ for campy – intentional or not – film of the year

Sometimes something pops into your inbox and you just can’t resist writing a piece on it. So, here goes…



The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics (no, I have no idea who they are either) announced the winners for the second annual Dorian Awards for Film and Television this afternoon. Notable wins included this pundit’s favorite of 2010, “I Am Love” for Film of the Year, “The Good Wife” for TV Drama of the Year (also a favorite), Annette Bening, “I Love You Phillip Morris,” Michael C. Hall, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, “Glee” and, um, “Hung.” Needless to say, the organization has a sense of humor about itself. Check out the winners as noted in a press release sent to the media.

FILM OF THE YEAR

Black Swan

I Am Love (WINNER)

The Kids Are All Right

The Social Network

Toy Story 3



FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Christian Bale – The Fighter

Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right (WINNER)

Colin Firth – The King”s Speech

James Franco – 127 Hours and Howl

Lesley Manville – Another Year

Natalie Portman – Black Swan



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR (Film, DVD or TV)

Catfish

Client 9: the Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Inside Job

Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (WINNER)

Restrepo

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Waiting for Superman



LGBT-THEMED FILM OF THE YEAR

A Marine Story

Howl

I Love You Phillip Morris (WINNER)

La Mission

The Kids Are All Right

Undertow

LGBT-THEMED DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

8: The Mormon Proposition (WINNER)

Prodigal Sons

Stonewall Uprising

Strange Powers: Stephen Merritt and the Magnetic Fields

Leslie Jordan: My Trip Down the Pink Carpet

CAMPY – INTENTIONAL OR NOT – FILM OF THE YEAR

Burlesque (UM, WINNER)

Charlie St. Cloud

I”m Still Here

Piranha 3-D

Sex and the City 2

TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR

Boardwalk Empire

Damages

Dexter

Mad Men

The Good Wife (WINNER)

The Walking Dead

True Blood

TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY OF THE YEAR

Glee (WINNER)

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie

The Big Bang Theory

30 Rock



TV DRAMA PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Claire Danes – Temple Grandin

Michael C. Hall – Dexter (WINNER)

Juliana Margulies – The Good Wife

Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men

Edgar Ramirez – Carlos

TV COMEDY PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

(TIE)

Louis C.K. – Louis

Chris Colfer – Glee (WINNER)

Laura Linney – The Big C

Jane Lynch – Glee (WINNER)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

LGBT-THEMED TV SHOW OF THE YEAR7

Glee (WINNER)

Modern Family

Nip/Tuck

RuPaul”s Drag Race

Ugly Betty



CAMPY – INTENTIONAL OR NOT – TV SHOW OF THE YEAR

Hot in Cleveland (WINNER)

Sarah Palin”s Alaska

The A List

The Colbert Report

The Real Housewives franchise



THE WE”RE WILDE ABOUT YOU RISING STAR AWARD

Darren Criss – Glee (WINNER)

Andrew Garfield – The Social Network and Never Let Me Go

Mila Kunis – Black Swan

Chloe Grace Moretz – Kick Ass, etc.

Sarah Steele – Please Give



UNSUNG FILM OF THE YEAR

Easy A (WINNER)

Mother and Child

Please Give

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World

The Disappearance of Alice Creed



UNSUNG TV SHOW OF THE YEAR

Archer

Bored to Death

Hung (WINNER)

Lone Star

Louie

Ugly Betty



WILDE WIT OF THE YEAR

Stephen Colbert and the writers of The Colbert Report

Tina Fey and the writers of 30 Rock

Rachel Maddow (WINNER)

Joel McHale

Aaron Sorkin

Jon Stewart and the writers of The Daily Show

TIMELESS AWARD

Given to a living actor or performer with an exemplary career of marked by smarts, character and wit. This year’s recipient is:

Angela Lansbury