Surprise: Gay Critics honor ‘Burlesque’ for campy – intentional or not – film of the year

Sometimes something pops into your inbox and you just can’t resist writing a piece on it. So, here goes…
The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics (no, I have no idea who they are either) announced the winners for the second annual Dorian Awards for Film and Television this afternoon. Notable wins included this pundit’s favorite of 2010, “I Am Love” for Film of the Year, “The Good Wife” for TV Drama of the Year (also a favorite), Annette Bening, “I Love You Phillip Morris,” Michael C. Hall, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, “Glee” and, um, “Hung.” Needless to say, the organization has a sense of humor about itself. Check out the winners as noted in a press release sent to the media.
FILM OF THE YEAR
Black Swan
I Am Love (WINNER)
The Kids Are All Right
The Social Network
Toy Story 3
FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Christian Bale – The Fighter
Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right (WINNER)
Colin Firth – The King”s Speech
James Franco – 127 Hours and Howl
Lesley Manville – Another Year
Natalie Portman – Black Swan
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR (Film, DVD or TV)
Catfish
Client 9: the Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Inside Job
Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (WINNER)
Restrepo
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Waiting for Superman
LGBT-THEMED FILM OF THE YEAR
A Marine Story
Howl
I Love You Phillip Morris (WINNER)
La Mission
The Kids Are All Right
Undertow
LGBT-THEMED DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
8: The Mormon Proposition (WINNER)
Prodigal Sons
Stonewall Uprising
Strange Powers: Stephen Merritt and the Magnetic Fields
Leslie Jordan: My Trip Down the Pink Carpet
CAMPY – INTENTIONAL OR NOT – FILM OF THE YEAR
Burlesque (UM, WINNER)
Charlie St. Cloud
I”m Still Here
Piranha 3-D
Sex and the City 2
TV DRAMA OF THE YEAR
Boardwalk Empire
Damages
Dexter
Mad Men
The Good Wife (WINNER)
The Walking Dead
True Blood
TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY OF THE YEAR
Glee (WINNER)
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie
The Big Bang Theory
30 Rock
TV DRAMA PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Claire Danes – Temple Grandin
Michael C. Hall – Dexter (WINNER)
Juliana Margulies – The Good Wife
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men
Edgar Ramirez – Carlos
TV COMEDY PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
(TIE)
Louis C.K. – Louis
Chris Colfer – Glee (WINNER)
Laura Linney – The Big C
Jane Lynch – Glee (WINNER)
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
LGBT-THEMED TV SHOW OF THE YEAR7
Glee (WINNER)
Modern Family
Nip/Tuck
RuPaul”s Drag Race
Ugly Betty
CAMPY – INTENTIONAL OR NOT – TV SHOW OF THE YEAR
Hot in Cleveland (WINNER)
Sarah Palin”s Alaska
The A List
The Colbert Report
The Real Housewives franchise
THE WE”RE WILDE ABOUT YOU RISING STAR AWARD
Darren Criss – Glee (WINNER)
Andrew Garfield – The Social Network and Never Let Me Go
Mila Kunis – Black Swan
Chloe Grace Moretz – Kick Ass, etc.
Sarah Steele – Please Give
UNSUNG FILM OF THE YEAR
Easy A (WINNER)
Mother and Child
Please Give
Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
UNSUNG TV SHOW OF THE YEAR
Archer
Bored to Death
Hung (WINNER)
Lone Star
Louie
Ugly Betty
WILDE WIT OF THE YEAR
Stephen Colbert and the writers of The Colbert Report
Tina Fey and the writers of 30 Rock
Rachel Maddow (WINNER)
Joel McHale
Aaron Sorkin
Jon Stewart and the writers of The Daily Show
TIMELESS AWARD
Given to a living actor or performer with an exemplary career of marked by smarts, character and wit. This year’s recipient is:
Angela Lansbury
Funny, interesting, and Cool. I love Easy A as unsung film of the year. I wonder if this will matter for the 45th Annual LGBT Awards or whatever…assuming we haven’t been destroyed by Skynet.
I’d like to know how “I Love You Phillip Morris” managed to beat out “The Kids Are All Right” for Best LGBT-Themed Film, when “The Kids Are All Right” was nominated for Best Film, and “I Love You Phillip Morris wasn’t.”
Anyway, it’s surprising that a group could make so many good choices (I Am Love for Best Film, Michael C. Hall for Best TV Drama Performance), while also choosing Darren Criss over Andrew Garfield.
Thanks for posting, Gregory! I am a member of the Gay & Lesbian Critics Association. We formed about 2 years ago and are comprised of over 40 GLBT critics from across the U.S. as well as Canada and Great Britain. Thanks again!
It was a good list, with some odd choices, but overall surprisingly good.. loooved the recognition of Easy A, it was a really good comedy that gets underrated because is mislabel as just another teen movie, very inteligent film, with great quality as was Mean Girls a few years back.