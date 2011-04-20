Surprise: Sequels for ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain America’ on the way

Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios have big plans for their new silver screen super heroes Thor and Captain America. Each iconic hero is debuting in their own features, “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger,” this summer before uniting with Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Nick Fury in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” in 2012. Up until now, however, there has been no official word from anyone at Marvel that either hero would star in their own respective franchises such as “Iron Man” which already has “Iron Man 3” in development. Well, Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige decided to enlighten Disney fans on his plans in the latest issue of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club magazine.

As first reported by IGN, Feige confirms “Thor” will have another cinematic adventure and that a “Captain America” sequel will find the WWII hero exploring present day. He also teased that films about other members of The Avengers could be greenlit as well.

Feige says, “We hope that holds true for the characters appearing in [“The Avengers”] – Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the spy organization, S.H.I.E.L.D. -all of whom are more than worthy and capable of carrying their own films. And, we’ve got a lot of other characters we’re prepping and getting ready for film debuts: the world of martial arts, these great cosmic space fantasies, Dr. Strange, and the magic side of the Marvel Universe. There are many, many stories to be mined.”

A “Dr. Strange” feature has been rumored for some time, but doesn’t appear that close to actually coming together. Fiege told D23 that after “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3” will be the next Marvel Studios film to begin production. The “world of the martial arts” clearly refers to action hero Iron Fist, another rumored property. Expect Feige to face a battery of questions on future Marvel projects as publicity for “Thor” ramps up before its May 6 release.

