‘Survivor: Caramoan’ announces its returning and new cast

01.11.13 6 years ago 22 Comments
CBS has announced the 20-castaway field for “Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs Favorites,” a group that includes 10 returning players.
The “Favorites” group, all part of the Bikal tribe, includes last season’s well-respected Malcolm Freberg, as well as Erik Reichenbach, who is also a veteran of the previous “Fans vs. Favorites” installment in Micronesia.
Concentrating entirely on recent seasons and entirely on non-winners (mostly non-finalists), the “Favorites” tribe is led by a trio of “Survivor: Redemption Island” players, with Phillip Sheppard, Francesca Hogi and Andrea Boehlke representing the group that was crushed by Boston Rob. Also landing three players is “Survivor: South Pacific” with John Cochran, Dawn Meehan and largely despised Brandon Hantz representing.
On the Fan-driven Gota tribe, you have the usual assortment of attractive hardbodies, including an Iraq war veteran, a racecar driver, a fireman and a fast food franchisee, but no apparent stealth celebrities this time around.
“Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs Favorites,” the franchise’s 26th installment, will have a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, February 13.
Check out the full cast:

