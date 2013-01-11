‘Survivor: Caramoan’ announces its returning and new cast

CBS has announced the 20-castaway field for “Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs Favorites,” a group that includes 10 returning players.
The “Favorites” group, all part of the Bikal tribe, includes last season’s well-respected Malcolm Freberg, as well as Erik Reichenbach, who is also a veteran of the previous “Fans vs. Favorites” installment in Micronesia.
Concentrating entirely on recent seasons and entirely on non-winners (mostly non-finalists), the “Favorites” tribe is led by a trio of “Survivor: Redemption Island” players, with Phillip Sheppard, Francesca Hogi and Andrea Boehlke representing the group that was crushed by Boston Rob. Also landing three players is “Survivor: South Pacific” with John Cochran, Dawn Meehan and largely despised Brandon Hantz representing.
On the Fan-driven Gota tribe, you have the usual assortment of attractive hardbodies, including an Iraq war veteran, a racecar driver, a fireman and a fast food franchisee, but no apparent stealth celebrities this time around.
“Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs Favorites,” the franchise’s 26th installment, will have a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, February 13.
Check out the full cast:
I think it’s pretty irrespondsible that they brought back Brandon Hantz, he really did not appear that he was mentally healthy enough to deal with the enviroment and the game.
Dan, do you agree?
Jobin00 – I think it’s disturbing they brought back an aggressive misogynist and zealot, yes. But I guess we’re supposed to be grateful they didn’t bring back aggressive xenophobe and racist Colton?
-Daniel
If those were the only choices, then yes, its between a rock and a hard place.
I really fear for the attractive female players on his team, because the creepy longing stares he was throwing around last year will likely be caught on camera even more now that they will be looking for it.
I’ve known about the returning players since April. I’m happy to see Malcolm, Dawn, Erik, Andrea, Brenda, and Francesca. Corrine, Brandon, Phillip, and Cochran not so much (or not at all). I hope the “fans” are an interesting group. I heard they made Erik grow his hair all shaggy so he’d be recognizable, but he was so good looking at the Heroes vs Villains reunion show with short hair. Corinne literally looks like a witch in this pic.
I recognize some of the returnees. Did they just go through the list and see who was willing to come back?
And calling them Favorites is a stretch. Except for Malcolm.
Phillip? That raving lunatic?
And WTF is CBS’s obsession with the homophobic, misogynist, sociopathic Hantz clan? When are they going to learn? I thought after Willy’s ouster from BB that we had seen the last of those inbred hillbillies.
Terrible choices for the most part.
Malcolm and Andrea are pretty much the only two who are good choices. Malcolm is obviously worthy, even if he was given an overly generous edit so he’d be considered such. Which is his own argument.
Andrea because she’s one of the best female athletes they’ve ever cast (if you watch the RI challenges closely, she kicked ass), and I am cool with rewarding women for being athletes, which is not how this show often rolls. Plus she’s super cute, theoretically strategic (a failure in practical terms, but she knew the right plays) and kind of hilarious.
I’m also not offended by Dawn’s presence. Dawn is fine. Not exciting, but fine. The other seven are either assholes (Corinne, Cochran), idiots (Francesca, Erik, Brenda), or both (Brandon, Phillip).
It’s Fan vs. Not-so-Favorites, y’all!
You can’t give yourself a nickname. It has to be bestowed. I’m looking at you JOHN!!
Willy was kicked out from BB around the same time that this season was being filmed.
I don’t think so. I saw a video where Brandon and Russell were talking to Willy over the phone right after he was kicked out.
To wit…
[youtu.be]
That tribe isn’t winning a single challenge. Bunch of nerds.
This time, I won’t listen to Cochran. He’s SO annoying that I’ll press the MUTE buttom every time he speaks.
But I’ll have to see Philip’s discussing pink underwear. Unfortunately, I can’t do nothing about that.
BRENDA!! I really liked her! She’s so hot too! I smell a Parvati 2.0. I know some people didn’t like that she didn’t “scramble”, but I totally could see her point that there was no use at that point, it was more the editing and jeff Probst making her look bad for it, imo.
I’m assuming your favorite fan is bearded Matt, Dan.
I’m amused by Matt’s beard, absolutely. We’ll see what he’s got to offer beyond that, though…
-Daniel
That beard is awesome, but there’s also the guy o whlooks vaguely like Dean Pelton! Just wait until he loses some weight on the island!
How could a person who was the first eliminated be a favorite? It’s quite a stretch
She left singing that “We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together” song to Phillip, that’s why she was asked to return.
She was asked back because they needed a token back woman, and there aren’t any that are favorites, so they had to ask the first boot one because she was actually likable.
meant *black woman.
They could bring back Cirie instead. But she is a Survivor goddess and we’re looking at a bunch of misfits. She’s not even all-stars material, she’s on a league of her own.
It would be more appropriate to invite Naonka, but besides the fact that there’s already too much crazy characters on the show, she is a quitter, so I highly doubt that we’ll see her again.
There are lots of great Survivor characters who are black women: Taj (Tocantins), Sabrina (One World), Crystal (Fiji), Sherea (China)… It sucks to be the first voted out, hopefully this time we’ll have the chance to see what Francesca is about. But she’s definetely NOT a favorite.