“Survivor” is set to return to CBS for seasons 29 and 30

It’s hard to remember a time before “Survivor,” and it seems that we won’t have to envision a time after it, either. The reality series is showing no signs of slowing down, and now CBS has ordered two more editions (a 29th and a 30th for those keeping score at home) to air during the 2014-2015 season.

As expected, five-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst has signed a new agreement to come back as host and executive producer, though we have no word whether he will take a break from his duties to roll around in money.

“‘Survivor’ has been blessed with incredibly loyal fans,” said Probst. “We make this show for them and I am thrilled that we get to do it again.”

“We are thrilled to announce this landmark renewal for ‘Survivor,’ a groundbreaking show that changed the TV landscape and helped usher in a new era of ratings dominance for the Network,” said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “‘Survivor’ continues to set the bar for outstanding production values, compelling storytelling while delivering fresh new adventures every season. The show”s enduring success is a testament to the creativity and passion of Mark Burnett and Jeff Probst, and an amazing production team. We’re proud to continue this incredible journey together.”

“I am thrilled that our fans get to continue their love affair with ‘Survivor’ on CBS through 2015,” said Executive Producer Mark Burnett. “This current season has become one of the most-loved seasons ever and I promise our fans to make season 29 and 30 even better… I LOVE ‘SURVIVOR’!!!”

The finale for this season’s “Blood vs. Water” installment of the show, which featured former players competing alongside (and sometimes against) their relatives for the win, will air Sun. Dec. 15 from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m., followed by a one-hour live reunion show at 10:00 p.m.

And if you have any fears that “Survivor” is showing its age, ratings suggest otherwise. Currently in its third year in its current timeslot, “Survivor” wins its Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM) time period in all key ratings measures, averaging 11.29 million viewers, 3.1/09 in adults 18-49 and 4.1/11 in adults 25-54. It ranks as the #2 reality series on broadcast television in adults 18-49.