“Survivor” is set to return to CBS for seasons 29 and 30

It’s hard to remember a time before “Survivor,” and it seems that we won’t have to envision a time after it, either. The reality series is showing no signs of slowing down, and now CBS has ordered two more editions (a 29th and a 30th for those keeping score at home) to air during the 2014-2015 season.
As expected, five-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst has signed a new agreement to come back as host and executive producer, though we have no word whether he will take a break from his duties to roll around in money.
“‘Survivor’ has been blessed with incredibly loyal fans,” said Probst. “We make this show for them and I am thrilled that we get to do it again.”
“We are thrilled to announce this landmark renewal for ‘Survivor,’ a groundbreaking show that changed the TV landscape and helped usher in a new era of ratings dominance for the Network,” said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “‘Survivor’ continues to set the bar for outstanding production values, compelling storytelling while delivering fresh new adventures every season. The show”s enduring success is a testament to the creativity and passion of Mark Burnett and Jeff Probst, and an amazing production team. We’re proud to continue this incredible journey together.”
“I am thrilled that our fans get to continue their love affair with ‘Survivor’ on CBS through 2015,” said Executive Producer Mark Burnett. “This current season has become one of the most-loved seasons ever and I promise our fans to make season 29 and 30 even better… I LOVE ‘SURVIVOR’!!!”
The finale for this season’s “Blood vs. Water” installment of the show, which featured former players competing alongside (and sometimes against) their relatives for the win, will air Sun. Dec. 15 from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m., followed by a one-hour live reunion show at 10:00 p.m.
And if you have any fears that “Survivor” is showing its age, ratings suggest otherwise. Currently in its third year in its current timeslot, “Survivor” wins its Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM) time period in all key ratings measures, averaging 11.29 million viewers, 3.1/09 in adults 18-49 and 4.1/11 in adults 25-54. It ranks as the #2 reality series on broadcast television in adults 18-49.
I’m happy to hear it. Even though I’ve flirted with quitting a couple of times (after Fiji and during One World), I still find the show enjoyable. It helps that, after a two-year rut following Heroes v Villains, the show has delivered three good-to-great seasons in a row.
I wonder if what they’ll do for season 30…has to be something big, right? I would like a couple of seasons of newbies to help restock the pantry but I’d be okay with an all-stars season for season 30. All winners (or maybe all ‘Final Four’)? HvV 2? The oft-theorized Outwit, Outplay, Outlast season?
I win this season, cliff Robinson wins next season can’t wait for Russell hantz 2 come back
Funny. I’m on the fence about coming back to the show next season. It’s been going downhill since Heroes v Villains, which was the last season I really enjoyed.
This new Blood v Water was an interesting twist but it’s still not as good as it used to be. Having grumpy old man Probst back for yet another year isn’t helping.
Glad to hear it. Love this show, though Jeff can get too heavy-handed in the tribal councils. Sometimes it seems like the pointed questions he asks some of the players causes others to change their strategy right before the voting. Of course, that may be exactly what he wants. It’s like his roles as the host and an executive producer get blended at times. What is good for the executive producer in crafting character arcs over the season may not necessarily be good for the host, a supposedly neutral person who is there to move the game along.
glad to hear survivor is coming back for two more rounds at least and keeping one its its main parts Jeff hosting. though wish they would get rid of redemption island and instead have it where when some one is voted off they still are on a separate area but once some one else is voted off they first person leaves for good till time for the jury