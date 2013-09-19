‘Survivor’ wins the night, despite its lowest-rated fall debut

09.19.13 5 years ago

“Survivor” wins the night, despite its lowest-rated fall debut
Meanwhile, “America’s Got Talent” ended up from last year.

E! cancels “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?”
The Olympian’s reality show lasted one season.

Dancer beats a comedian on “America’s Got Talent”
Watch Kenichi Ebina’s amazing dance routine.

“Big Brother” winner: “I don’t think I did anything to merit me losing my job”
Andy Herren talks about the controversy in the house and his plans for the $500. PLUS: The finalists react and say sorry for the racism controversy.

Spike TV developing a King Tut event series
The six-part series will use recently discovered DNA evidence as part of its miniseries story.

Seth Meyers’ “The Awesomes” renewed by Hulu
The animated series will be back for a 2nd season.

Behind the scenes of “Sherlock” Season 3
BBC has released pictures from the set.


“The Simpsons” puts Homer and Marge in bed with Kristen Wiig
Watch a clip from the season premiere.

Around The Web

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP