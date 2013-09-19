“Survivor” wins the night, despite its lowest-rated fall debut
Meanwhile, “America’s Got Talent” ended up from last year.
E! cancels “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?”
The Olympian’s reality show lasted one season.
Dancer beats a comedian on “America’s Got Talent”
Watch Kenichi Ebina’s amazing dance routine.
“Big Brother” winner: “I don’t think I did anything to merit me losing my job”
Andy Herren talks about the controversy in the house and his plans for the $500. PLUS: The finalists react and say sorry for the racism controversy.
Spike TV developing a King Tut event series
The six-part series will use recently discovered DNA evidence as part of its miniseries story.
Seth Meyers’ “The Awesomes” renewed by Hulu
The animated series will be back for a 2nd season.
Behind the scenes of “Sherlock” Season 3
BBC has released pictures from the set.
“The Simpsons” puts Homer and Marge in bed with Kristen Wiig
Watch a clip from the season premiere.
