Swedish House Mafia disbanding: ‘We came, we raved, we loved’

The members of Swedish House Mafia are moving on to other criminal enterprises.

The supergroup – made up of DJ/producers Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – announced they’re disbanding on their official website over the weekend. The message in its entirety reads:

“Today we want to share with you, that the tour we are about to go on will be our last. We want to thank every single one of you that came with us on this journey. We came, we raved, we loved. – Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso a/k/a Swedish House Mafia”

The trio formed in late 2008 and subsequently put out a number of successful dance singles, including “Miami 2 Ibiza (feat. Tinie Tempeh)” and “Save the World,” both of which hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

The group headlined the Dance Arena at this weekend’s free two-day Radio 1 concert in East London. The event, organized as part of the London 2012 festival, also saw artists including Jay-Z, Rihanna, Jack White, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Florence + the Machine and Dizzee Rascal take the stage.

The Mafias’ upcoming concert dates are listed below. More are due to be announced in August.

Are you upset about the group’s breakup? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

Tour dates:

July 4, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

July 5, 2012 – Madrid

Rock In Rio

July 6, 2012 – Nice

Palais Nikaia

July 7, 2012 – Dublin

Phoenix Park

July 8, 2012 – T In The Park

Scotland

July 11, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

July 14, 2012 – Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Bowl

July 18, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

July 25, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

July 28, 2012 – Tomorrowlands (SOLD OUT)

August 1, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

August 8, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

August 15, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

August 22, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

August 29, 2012 – Ibiza

Ushuaia

November 24, 2012 – Stockholm

Friends Arena