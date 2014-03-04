Exclusive premiere: 4 posters from rock ‘n’ roll SXSW film ‘Big in Japan’

South By Southwest is the perfect stage for the collision of music, film and hungry artistic urges, thus “Big in Japan” may be the perfect film for the fest. Director John Jeffcoat follows the real-life band Tennis Pro on tour, where the performers hope to get their break as a recognizable name in rock and abandon their dayjobs.

Sound familiar, ye Austin-bound?

Today, we get the honor of debuting the colorful posters for “Big in Japan,” “a semi-fictionalized rock 'n roll road movie,” below. I prefer the pink and red one because it's like candy plus a seizure.

Here's the full synopsis:

When an opportunity arises for Seattle rock band Tennis Pro to take their act on the road to Japan – where the allure of a second chance at recognition awaits them – they can”t refuse. On their Tokyo musical odyssey, the guys experience the thrills and setbacks of taking their music into unknown territory and in the process learn a thing or two about themselves. Told with rollicking humor and catchy tunes, director John Jeffcoat (“Outsourced”) utilizes a fresh narrative approach and guerrilla production style mixed with an international storyline to craft a dynamic and entertaining story. Music and film intersect with two cultures to reveal simple, oftentimes hilarious, universal truths.

“Big in Japan” premieres at SXSW on Tuesday, March 11 at the Stateside Theater in downtown Austin.

