Syfy renews ‘Defiance’ for Season 2

After making one of the biggest investments in network history in “Defiance,” Syfy has predictably decided it wants to stick with that investment for at least one more season.

On Friday (May 10), Syfy announced that it has given a second season order to “Defiance,” resuming production in Toronto in August. The 13-episode second season will premiere in 2014 on Syfy.

“Bringing the rich world of Defiance to life has been in incredible team effort. We couldn’t ask for better partners than Kevin Murphy, his amazing cast and crew, and Trion Worlds,” blurbs Mark Stern, President of Original Content for Syfy and Co-Head of Original Content for UCP. “We can’t wait to see where they take us in the second season.”

“Defiance” premiered on April 15 and delivered the network’s second biggest series launch among adults 18-49. In addition to becoming Syfy’s top-rated original series this year, “Defiance” has also generated buzz for its Trion Worlds’ MMO game.

The “Defiance” series airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. and stars Grant Bowler, Julie Benz, Stephanie Leonidas, Tony Curran, Jaime Murray, Graham Greene and Mia Kirshner.