Syfy renews ‘Sanctuary’ for a fourth season

Syfy has greenlit a fourth season of the effects-heavy drama “Sanctuary.”
This is a rare piece of positive news for Syfy fans burnt by the recent cancellations of “Caprica” and “Stargate: Universe.” [The news obviously doesn’t count as “positive” if you happen to have been a “Caprica” or “SGU” fan and not a “Sanctuary” viewer.]
Tuesday’s (Jan. 18) renewal announcement says that “Sanctuary” will resume production this spring in Vancouver, with the 13-episode 4th season premiering in the fall of 2011.
Created by Damian Kindler, “Sanctuary” was the first North American television series filmed exclusively using the RED camera. Shot in front of green screens, “Sanctuary” was nominated for a visual effects Emmy in 2008.
“Sanctuary” stars Amanda Tapping, Robin Dunne, Agram Darshi, Ryan Robbins and Christopher Heyerdahl.
Syfy only renewed this show because it is cheaper to make than caprica or stargate universe. The ratings are only slightly better than caprica and stargate. Sanctuary also benefited from being on Fridays, whereas Caprica and Stargate were moved to Tuesdays and died due to all the competition on that night. That move definitely didnt help the ratings. numbers.
