Syfy renews ‘Sanctuary’ for a fourth season

01.18.11 8 years ago 2 Comments
Syfy has greenlit a fourth season of the effects-heavy drama “Sanctuary.”
This is a rare piece of positive news for Syfy fans burnt by the recent cancellations of “Caprica” and “Stargate: Universe.” [The news obviously doesn’t count as “positive” if you happen to have been a “Caprica” or “SGU” fan and not a “Sanctuary” viewer.]
Tuesday’s (Jan. 18) renewal announcement says that “Sanctuary” will resume production this spring in Vancouver, with the 13-episode 4th season premiering in the fall of 2011.
Created by Damian Kindler, “Sanctuary” was the first North American television series filmed exclusively using the RED camera. Shot in front of green screens, “Sanctuary” was nominated for a visual effects Emmy in 2008.
“Sanctuary” stars Amanda Tapping, Robin Dunne, Agram Darshi, Ryan Robbins and Christopher Heyerdahl.

